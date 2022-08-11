Korbin Lawson

Tri-County's Korbin Lawson watches a low pitch during a Midwest Conference contest.

WOLCOTT — Korbin Lawson has been tabbed by the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association as one of the state’s top Class A players.

Lawson, who is a recent graduate of Tri-County, was named to the Class A all-state team by IBCA coaches recently. He is one of three outfielders named to the team, joining Gavin Gentry of Borden and Seth Wagler of Barr-Reeve.

