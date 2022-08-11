WOLCOTT — Korbin Lawson has been tabbed by the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association as one of the state’s top Class A players.
Lawson, who is a recent graduate of Tri-County, was named to the Class A all-state team by IBCA coaches recently. He is one of three outfielders named to the team, joining Gavin Gentry of Borden and Seth Wagler of Barr-Reeve.
Other first-team picks included pitchers Peyton Merica of Rising Sun and Ben Mazur of Lafayette Central Catholic; catcher Nick Miller of Fremont; first baseman Chase Smith of Cowan; second baseman Brady Yeryar of Shakamak; third baseman Owen Winters of Kouts; and shortstop Ethan Buck of Fremont.
North White’s Eli Quasebarth was among players named honorable mention all-state in Class A.
Lawson led an 11-8 Cavaliers squad in virtually every offensive category this spring, including batting average (.464). He was first in hits (26), RBIs (24), doubles (5), triples (3) and home runs (3). He was second in runs scored and struck out just five times in 73 official plate appearances.
He swiped 13 bases and had a 3.15 earned run average in eight pitching appearances.