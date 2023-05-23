tyler vandeveer.jpg

Tyler Vandeveer winds up for a pitch.

 File Photo

Tri-County’s varsity baseball team managed to fend off a Frontier team looking to play spoiler to the Cavalier’s eventual Midwest Conference crowning as they went on to defeat the Falcons, 3-2 on Thursday evening.

The one run victory served as payback after they fell at home on Tuesday to their county rival in a high scoring barrage that went in favor of Frontier, 14-13.