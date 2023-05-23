Tri-County’s varsity baseball team managed to fend off a Frontier team looking to play spoiler to the Cavalier’s eventual Midwest Conference crowning as they went on to defeat the Falcons, 3-2 on Thursday evening.
The one run victory served as payback after they fell at home on Tuesday to their county rival in a high scoring barrage that went in favor of Frontier, 14-13.
In the aftermath of their conference clinching victory, Tri-County head coach Michael LeBeau showered his ace, Tyler Vandeveer, with praise after his performance on the mound.
“I think Tyler Vandeveer, our senior, threw the ball extremely well,” LeBeau said. “He got us out of several jams throughout the game. He was able to work around some hitters and still get them off balance. … Give him a lot of credit for that. After he gave up the two, he still battled back and was able to clinch that for us.”
The Cavs wrapped up conference play with a tie for first place with North Newton while Frontier finished the Midwest Conference season in fourth.
Game one found Frontier falling behind 9-2 after three innings before 12 runs combined in the fourth and fifth inning found them with a one run come from behind victory for the Falcons.
Ethan Fields and Blake Sorensen led the team with three runs batted in while Justin Schroeder aided with two.
Frontier’s steady upward climb has them feeling like no foe’s too large for them to overtake and going into the postseason, head coach Derek Dean believes that’s one area he’s seen his team grow most.
“Those games have been building and then the other night, to be down 9-2 after three innings and our guys never bat an eye, never give up. … It just speaks volumes to this group of guys and they’ve started to realize that they belong and they can win,” Dean said.
“They’re not scared of anybody and they believe that now.”
In game two, the scoring was down but the theatrics stayed the same as the Cavs got on the board first with a grounder to right field from Tyler Burns in the top of the third before his fly ball to short served as the decisive RBI in the top of the seventh.
Vandeveer struck out eight batters in the Cavalier’s win.
Looking back on their home and home series versus Frontier, LeBeau feels that his team brought enough offense to the game on Tuesday to win but defensive adjustments were the deciding factor on Thursday.
“When we look at Tuesday night, I thought we executed offensively very well. Putting up 13 runs should be enough to win the game but to Frontier’s credit, they kept chipping away and then they pulled ahead and they were able to knock us off,” he said.
“What we improved on from Tuesday to Thursday is defensively, we made the plays and Tyler (Vandeveer) went out there and pounded the zone.”
Tri-County and Frontier will face off for the third time in just over a week when they meet in the first round of sectional 53.