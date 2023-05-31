Tri-County’s varsity baseball team found their season come to a close on Friday when they played host to sectional 53 in a semifinal matchup against Rossville that found the Hornets edging out the Cavs for the 7-2 victory.
Coming away from their semifinal loss, Jeff LeBeau reflected on the pitching prowess of Rossville and how his team fared against Matt Ford throughout.
“I think we had quality at bats but when you’re facing a pitcher with the caliber of Matt Ford, he’s going to eventually settle in,” LeBeau said. “You gotta hope to catch him early. We were able to get a couple of runs on him early and then he settled in. That’s not anything we changed, he was just able to buckle down a bit.”
“I thought our kids did a nice job of jumping on him early and taking advantage of that situation but after that he just limited us.”
En route to the semifinals, Tri-County took care of county rival Frontier, 10-3, in a matchup that found them tacking runs on the board in every inning but two while they outhit the opposition 11 to 4.
Koby Bahler and Tyler Burns combined for five runs batted in in the first round win over the Falcons.
Against Rossville, they got on the board first with a fly ball to right field by Grayson Schneider followed by a grounder to center field from Tyler Burns for a two run lead.
From that point, however, it was all Hornets as they erupted for five runs in the fourth inning before tacking two more on in the next three innings of play.
Schneider led the game from the mound with six strikeouts.
While Tri-County put together a successful year as a whole, the abrupt end to their season in the postseason still stings.
“Definitely very proud of these guys. I’m going to lose five seniors that have put in a lot of time and effort, working extremely hard. We did win another Midwest Conference, finished above .500 again so we continue to make progress, it’s just when it ends like this, it’s obviously disappointing,” LeBeau said.
Burns and Bahler return next season as the team’s leading batters with averages of .443 and .361 while combining for 42 RBIs this year.
Throughout their pitching unit, Tri-County returns experience in Schneider (1.82 earned run average) along with Connor Ross who appeared in 11 games on the mound while graduating one of their leading arms in Tyler Vandeveer.
Jacob Stoller, Connor Schultz, J.P. Schemerhorn and Jake Nevitt round out the graduating senior class while the Cavs return three current juniors along with six sophomores in 2024.
Tri-County finished the season with a final record of 14-11.