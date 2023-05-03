Nevitt tosses no-no vs. Rebels
KENTLAND — Tri-County’s Jake Nevitt tossed his team’s second no-hitter in less than a week with the Cavaliers’ 13-0 Midwest Conference romp of rival South Newton Tuesday night.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Nevitt tosses no-no vs. Rebels
KENTLAND — Tri-County’s Jake Nevitt tossed his team’s second no-hitter in less than a week with the Cavaliers’ 13-0 Midwest Conference romp of rival South Newton Tuesday night.
Nevitt struck out nine and walked none over five innings. The only batter to reach base for the Rebels came on an error.
Nevitt’s no-no comes on the heels of a no-hitter tossed last week by Grayson Schnieder, who performed the feat against North White.
Offensively, the Cavaliers had 10 hits, all singles. They swiped 11 bases and got two hits or more from Tyler Burns (3 for 3, 3 RBIs), Tyler Vandeveer (2 for 4, RBI) and Koby Bahler (2 for 3, 3 RBIs).
Noah Pratt scored three runs and Burns, Vandever, Noah Dahlenburg and Jacob Stoller scored two runs apiece.
Dahnlenburg had an RBI single and Nick Foster and Drew Foster added RBI singles.
The Cavaliers are closing in on another MWC championship with an 8-1 record. They are 8-5 overall.
South Newton falls to 1-11 and 1-8 in league play.
Delphi holds off Cavaliers, 9-4
DELPHI — Host Delphi broke free from a tight game with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to beat Tri-County, 9-4, on Saturday, April 29.
The Oracles led 4-3 through three innings before taking control. They out-hit TC, 10-8, and took advantage of seven TC errors.
Tyler Burns was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Cavs and Koby Bahler had two hits and two RBIs. Grayson Schnieder had two hits, including a double, and Tyler Vandeveer added a single.
Connor Ross suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs of the nine scored against him on eight hits. He struck out one and walked two over four innings.
Noah Dahlenburg allowed two hits in his two innings of work.
Chase Long had a two-run home run for the Oracles, who improve to 12-5, and Jaxson Hixson added a double. Keigan Watts got the start and the win for Delphi, striking out six and walking two over six innings.
Schneider tosses no-hitter vs. Vikings
MONON — Tri-County starter Grayson Schnieder struck out 17 batters and allowed just three base runners in his team’s 8-0 shutout of Midwest Conference foe North White on April 27.
Schnieder went all seven innings. He walked two batters and another runner reached base on an error.
The game was tight through six innings with the teams tied at 2-2. But TC used a five-run top of the seventh to seize control before turning the game back over to Schnieder.
The Vikings used three pitchers.
Offensively for the winners, Jake Nevitt had a double and Connor Ross had a two-run single. Tyler Vandeveer also had an RBI single and scored two runs and Noah Pratt was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Tyler Burns added a single.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.