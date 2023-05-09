Class A Sectional @ Tri-County
Anyone of four teams will battle it out for a championship trophy at Tri-County, with the host Cavaliers at 8-5 right in the mix. Frontier (8-6), Clinton Central (7-6) and Rossville, which has just a 6-11 record but did beat TC, can also stake claim to the title.
TC, which fell short in winning a sectional last year in coach Jeff LeBeau’s return to the third-base box, will open play against rival Frontier. The two teams will meet twice a week prior to sectional, with the Cavaliers hoping to lock down a Midwest Conference title.
Rossville will open tournament play against 1-11 South Newton and the Hornets are expected to face either Frontier or Tri-County in one of two semifinals.
The bye game will feature Clinton Central against Faith Christian, which has won just one game in 14 tries this spring.
West Central, at 10-9, has one of the best chances at winning a title at Caston. The Trojans and the host Comets (7-6) are the only teams with winning records in the six-team field.
West Central opens tournament play against rival North White, which owns a 4-9 mark. The Trojans won their regular season series against North White, going 2-0 in outscoring the Vikings, 29-4.
Caston will open play against Southwood (3-11) and is expected to get a second meeting with West Central. The two teams are scheduled to play a regular season game on May 8.
In the bye game, Northfield (4-8) will face Three Rivers Conference foe North Miami (4-5), with the winner to advance to the championship game.
DeMotte Christian (4-8) got a favorable draw in a tournament that features just two teams with winning records. DMC will open against Bowman Academy (4-7) with the winner to reach the title game.
In first-round contests, Washington Township (6-8) will face Hammond S & T (4-7), with Morgan Township (9-8) to play Kouts (9-5) in what could be considered the championship contest before the actual championship game.
Morgan is considered the tournament favorite after thrashing the Mustangs, 10-0, last week.
Twin Lakes will have to beat West Lafayette for a third time this year if it hopes to advance in the Northwestern Class 2A Sectional in two weeks.
The Indians (11-7) beat Westside (7-11) on back-to-back days in April on their way to a 5-3 finish in the Hoosier Conference. Twin Lakes won by 17-5 and 9-8 scores.
The two rivals will be the second game on May 24 at Northwestern, with the winner to face either tournament favorite Western (16-2) or North Montgomery (13-7) in the semifinal round.
The bye game will pit the host Tigers (13-7-1) against Frankfort (11-8) on Thursday afternoon.