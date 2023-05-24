RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central capped its regular season by winning five of its last seven games, including a doubleheader sweep of visiting Tri-County on Saturday, May 20.
The Bombers (9-11) held on for a 6-5 victory in game one before dominating game two by a 10-1 final.
In game one, the Bombers collected 12 hits, including a three-run home run by senior Ethan Pickering in the first inning. It came after an RBI single by Colton Metzger.
Pickering finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Tri-County (13-10) did rally to tie the game in the fourth, but Rensselaer scored two runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. The Cavaliers pulled within a run with a run in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Bombers had four extra-base hits, including Pickering’s blast. Brayson Jones, Colton Metzger and Tommy Boyles had doubles.
Metzger had three hits in three at-bats for the winners. Boyles and Johns had two hits each and Cohen Craig, Dillan Simmons and Logan Metzger added a hit each.
Danny Marlow got the start for RCHS, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked four.
Johns struck out one in his one inning of relief.
For TCHS, Jake Nevitt went the distance, allowing six runs on 12 hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Garrett Schneider was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Cavaliers and Tyler Vandeveer had two hits.Tyler Burns, Koby Bahler, Connor Ross, Noah Pratt, Noah Dahlenburg and Nevitt had singles.
Meanwhile, Craig baffled TC hitters in a complete-game performance in game two. He allowed one run on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Bombers played a flawless defensive game to frustrate a normally potent Cavaliers’ offense.
Nevitt had a triple for Tri-County — which finished tied atop the Midwest Conference standings with North Newton this spring — and Dahlenburg was 2 for 2. Eric Zarse had an RBI single and Bahler and Pratt had hits.
Ross suffered the loss, allowing eight runs on 12 hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.
Dalton Wilson earned a rare start at third base for the Bombers and finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Pickering also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs with a double and Colton Metzger and Johns had doubles.
Boyles was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Craig was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Simmons, DJ Hanford and Logan Metzger added singles.