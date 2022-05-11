WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (www.PurdueSports.com) – Purdue baseball sent 11 men to the plate while scoring seven times in the sixth inning, using the extended rally to overcome a three-run deficit in an 11-6 comeback win vs. Butler in the finale of the midweek schedule Tuesday at Alexander Field.
With the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at second base in the bottom of the sixth, CJ Valdez connected for a two-run double over the head of new left fielder James Gargano. Valdez ambushed the first pitch thrown by Butler reliever Spencer Seigworth. The Boilermakers’ designated hitter finished with three RBI, his fifth game of the season with three-plus RBI.
Ryan Howe and Steve Ramirez were among the eight Purdue graduates to receive their diplomas from university president Mitch Daniels in a commencement ceremony before the game. Howe and Ramirez came through with consecutive singles to ignite the long rally after Evan Albrecht was hit by a pitch to open the sixth inning.
The Boilermakers (27-16) scored seven-plus runs in an inning for the sixth time this season. As expected, they’ve gone on to win all six games. Purdue pounded out 13 hits Tuesday, registering a double-figure total for the sixth time in the last nine games.
Khal Stephen struck out five of the six batters he faced over two innings of one-hit relief, becoming the ninth active Boilermaker to register at least five Ks while striking out least half the batters of he faced. However, Stephen’s 83% clip is the best of any of those outings. It’s also the best percentage in any such instance of at least five Ks by a Purdue pitcher dating back to 2005.
Curtis Washington Jr. stole second and third base in the first inning, remaining perfect on the season at 28 of 28. In the process, he accounted for Purdue’s 100th and 101st stolen bases of the year. The Boilermakers have reached the century mark for just the second time in program history and are now just four steals shy of matching the team record (106 in 2000). Washington moved into third place on Purdue’s single-season list, five shy of the record (33 by Jeff Allison in 1987).
Jake Jarvis did not start the game but was pressed into action in left field for the first time at Alexander Field this season after Mike Bolton Jr. hurt his hand while trying to steal second base in the first inning. In his first at-bat, Jarvis delivered a two-out, two-run single to give Purdue a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Landon Weins struck out five of the first six batters he faced in his first start as a Boilermaker. He finished the night with six punchouts over three innings. But Butler’s Aaron Steinhart connected for a grand slam in the third inning after the Bulldogs (18-30-1) extended the frame with consecutive two-out singles.
Purdue trailed 6-3 entering the fifth inning when Ricky Castro’s 1-2-3 inning vs. the 3-4-5 potion of the Butler lineup helped begin the change of momentum. On a night in which he received his diploma, Castro retired seven of the final eight batters he faced.
Cam Thompson was hit by a pitch as the ninth Boilermaker to bat in the long sixth inning, keeping his on-base streak alive at 43 consecutive games. Washington has joined Thompson as Boilermakers to reach base safely in all 20 home games this year. Troy Viola’s 23-game on-base streak came to an end Tuesday, marking the first time he was kept off base since March 25.
The Boilermakers return to action Friday when they begin a crucial Big Ten series at Northwestern. Purdue and NU are in eighth and ninth place in the Big Ten standings with two weekends to go in the Big Ten Tournament chase. Friday’s series opener is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.