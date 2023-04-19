North White’s varsity baseball team showed just what kind of damage they can do last week in back to back wins over Faith Christian.
With wins of 24-3 on the road followed by a resilient victory at home with a 17-3 final, the Vikings moved to 4-2 overall.
Game one found the Vikings set the tone early with five runs on the board in the first inning thanks in part to a line drive to center by Kade DeBoard for the first run of the game while Morgun Sloan found the same spot later on, driving in another run.
North White nearly doubled up the opposition in hits with a total of 13 to Faith Christian’s 7.
Singles from Alex Kneadler, Landon Foulks and Liam Siburcrist put four more runs on the board in the top of the second as North White extended their lead to 9-0.
An 11-run breakout in the third all but put the game away for good as Foulks, Siburcrist, and DeBoard all tallied three runs batted in each while Chantz McCutchen threw seven strikeouts in their win on the road.
It was more of the same in game two at home for the Vikings as North White ran out to an 8-0 lead after Eli Quasebarth’s grand slam put the final four runs on the board in the bottom of the first.
C.J. Hunt doubled an inning later as North White continued to pile it on for the Vikings to the tune of a 17-3 final.
Quasebarth’s four RBIs led the Vikings to the win while Sloan, Hunt and Foulks each tallied two RBIs a piece.
Quasebarth starred on the mound as well when the struck out eight batters in four innings pitched.
In victories, North White’s bats have come up big after they opened the season with back to back wins against South Newton, 13-0 and 17-8 before losing their first game of the year to Pioneer, 23-4.
After a 17-8 loss against Caston at home on Friday, North White will look to get back on track against Frontier (1-4) in a home and home series that will end with the Vikings visiting the Falcons on the road on Thursday.
Frontier comes into their Midwest Conference bout against the Vikings losing three straight while being led by Blake Sorensen’s .545 batting average and the arms of Brody Layton and Brody Ault.