CHALMERS — — Due to cancelled games, North White and Frontier had to play a double header at Frontier Monday, May 8.
Both teams were pretty comparable and came ready to play.
In the first game, Ethan Fields held the Vikings to only one run through the fifth inning, including a nine pitch inning in the fifth. However in the sixth, North White sent a lineup and a half to the plate scoring seven in the sixth inning. Fields ended the game with 8 strikeouts and 4 walks.
Kade Deboard batted .667 with two hits on the night. As a team, North White had 9 stolen bases on 10 attempts. The biggest contribution to their win was ending the game with only one fielding error.
The Falcons had a combined 8 hits and 5 stolen bases. The Falcons one downfall was 6 errors.
Overall, the Falcons had a .276 batting average in the first game.
The game ended 8-4 in North White’s favor.
In the second game of the night, both teams came out swinging. It was 2-1 at the end of the first inning.
Eli Quasebarth took the mound for the second game, he put up 5 strikeouts with only 3 runs scored, a 1.17 ERA.
Jason Newton was the star for the Falcons. This freshman catcher batted .750, field 1.000, and had 6 stolen bases.
North White’s 15 stolen bases and only 2 errors put them in a good position to win this game.
However, after being down 6-3 going into the seventh inning, the Falcons made a two run push but were unable to finish the game.
The Vikings pulled out another win 6-5.
The Falcons now move to 1-10 and 0-6 in Midwest Conference play.
The Viking’s are now 6-6 and 4-3 in Midwest Conference play.