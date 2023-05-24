Frontier
Frontier’s varsity baseball team will face off against a familiar foe in their first round of sectional play when they travel to sectional host Tri-County to take on the Cavaliers in what will be their third matchup in just over a week.
Frontier
Frontier’s varsity baseball team will face off against a familiar foe in their first round of sectional play when they travel to sectional host Tri-County to take on the Cavaliers in what will be their third matchup in just over a week.
In the last week of regular season play, the Falcons split contests with the Cavaliers and will be on the hunt to win their first sectional game in three seasons.
The Falcons will look to do so behind the pitching prowess of their bullpen where they tout five pitchers on their roster that average an earned run average (ERA) of 4.77 or less including a team high ERA of 2.95 from Ethan Fields.
Frontier will look to continue their season turnaround where they have allotted 14 wins thus far, 13 more than a season ago while riding the bats of team leaders Jason Newton and Justin Schroeder.
Tri-County
Coming off of their Midwest Conference title victory, Tri-County (13-10) will look to continue their winning pace when they face off against county rival Frontier in their opening round of postseason play.
In the Cavaliers, they are led by Tyler Burns in the batter’s box with .429 while Koby Bahler and Eric Zarse have hit .365 or better this season.
Senior Tyler Vandeveer leads the Cavs pitchers with 54 strikeouts and a 2.81 earned run average this season while Grayson Schneider provides depth to their bullpen.
Twin Lakes
Twin Lake’s varsity baseball team faces a stiff bracket with opening round foe West Lafayette (13-11) followed by a potential matchup against No. 4 in Class 3A Western in the semifinals.
The Indians go into sectional 20 at Northwestern High School with a record of 15-11 while winning two of their final three regular season games. In their final two wins, they averaged nearly 14 runs a game while their one loss came to Logansport in a narrow 2-1 final.
Against the Red Devils, Twin Lakes has gone undefeated this season after knocking off the opposition in a doubleheader in early April with finals of 17-5 and 9-8.
Batting .321 as a team, they are led by Tristan Robertson, CJ Brummett and Tanner Coble, all of whom bat .400 or better individually.
North White
North White’s varsity baseball team (6-16) opens sectional play with a postseason game against West Central in sectional 52 at Caston High School.
In West Central, North White will face off against a Trojans team that sits at 14-9 while boasting a rotating pitching staff with ERAs of 3.11 or less. As a team, the Trojans bat .306 and are led by Braden McKay who hits .455 and leads the team with 29 runs batted in (RBI).
The Vikings go into the tournament ready to put a tough month of May behind them after losing 9 of 11 including their final three games of the regular season to North Judson-San Pierre and Hebron.
However, the youthful roster comprised of leading hitters, Chantz McCutchen (.444) and Elijah Quasebarth (.442) looks to instill a jolt in their offense as the Vikings attempt to nab their first sectional win in six years.
