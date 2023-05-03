An early lead slipped away quickly for Frontier’s varsity baseball as they lost on the road at West Lafayette in a non conference battle, 12-2.
The Falcons dropped to 7-6 after the loss to the Red Devils but bounced back days later on the road at DeMotte Christian with a 12-1 rout over the Knights.
Justin Schroeder drew first blood for the Falcons with a ground out to third base while driving in Blake Sorensen for the initial score of the game. Ben Wright later went on to score on a wild pitch from the Red Devils on the next at bat as they took an early two run lead.
Schroeder registered the only run batted in for the Falcons in their loss on the road while Graham Tatman and Ethan Fields combined for seven strikeouts.
West Lafayette slowly climbed their way out of the deficit by fly balls in the bottom of the first for four scores before scoring on four out of five at bats in the second inning to go up by six runs.
The Red Devils later tacked on four more runs in the fourth inning as Frontier was shutout from the first inning onward while being outhit 9 to 1 and registering three errors.
Despite the loss on the road, Frontier’s 7-6 record thus far has surpassed their win total from a season ago after winning just one game in 2022.
In the Midwest Conference, the Falcons sit at third (6-3) behind North Newton and Tri-County while preparing to face off against the Cavaliers in a home and home series starting May 16.
Offensively, Frontier has shown great improvement at the plate as they register four players with a batting average greater than .361 including Ethan Fields, Jason Newton, Blake Sorensen and being led by Justin Schroeder’s .417.
Schroeder and Sorenson led the team in RBIs with 10 apiece.
From the mound, Ethan Fields and Brody Ault have been mainstays on the mound while Graham Tatman leads the team in strikeouts with 21 strikeouts.
After starting the season off by losing four of their first five games, Frontier bounced back by winning five of their next seven with an 11-1 loss to Carroll marking one of their two most recent losses.
With less than three weeks remaining in their regular season, the Falcons have a chance to continue their winning pace with 12 games in the next 20 days including a home bout against Clinton Central on Friday followed by a Midwest Conference matchup against South Newton on May 11.