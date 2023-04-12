CHALMERS — Frontier’s varsity baseball team got back on track in their home opener on Thursday when they took down West Central, 2-1, in a Midwest Conference battle.
Coming off of a season opening loss, Frontier head coach Derek Dean was pleased with the bounce back that he saw from his team against West Central.
“After last night, I thought we had a couple of mental mistakes that cost us the game and tonight, I thought the boys came in and did a fantastic job focusing in and making some really nice plays,” Dean said. “Last night was a bit of a letdown, I thought it was a game we should have won and the guys came back ready to go which is not something that’s been the case the last couple of years. This team is a little different and got more fire.”
Frontier dropped their season opener on the road to Tri Township, 8-5, a day before playing the Trojans.
West Central drew first blood in the opening inning but Frontier bounced back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs scored thanks in part to a sacrifice fly by Sean Smith.
While there weren’t any major changes made from game one to game two, Dean felt that the carryover in mentality and preparation was consistent throughout.
“We made a couple tweaks in the outfield. The mentality was really good last night, just a couple of mistakes. Ball falls here, ball falls there. .. The ball didn’t bounce our way last night, today it did,” he said.
In a game that was close throughout, the ability of the Falcons to hold on for the win against a Midwest Conference opponent was a testament to the trajectory of the program while Dean credited his pitcher’s ability to step up in big moments.
“It’s huge. Last night, we were on the bus talking on the way home about how this team has got to learn how to win and this is the first step in that,” Dean said. “Incredible job by Brody Layton. He gets up there, in a tough situation up one run and he’s not scared at all. He wants the ball. He’s in the dugout telling me, ‘Coach, I want the ball’ and then he comes out and does it.”
“That just speaks of the change in mentality from last year to this year. We have guys that want to go get it, want to go after it and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
Frontier hosts Attica on Monday followed by a home and home series against rival North White starting April 18.