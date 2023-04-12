MONTICELLO — With an early record of 2-2, Twin Lakes season is starting with moments of growth and hope but with a roster comprised of experience and talent, the Indians have only begun to scratch the surface of what they can accomplish.
While Twin Lakes has started to find their groove early on this season, head coach Jake Burton is pleased with the unexpected depth that has shown itself amongst his pitching staff.
“Pitching is always an important part of the game and we didn’t think we’d be where we are right now because we’ve had a couple of kids come up and throw really well for us,” Burton said. “That’s the name of the game. If your pitchers can deliver then you’re in any game.”
Adding that assistant coach Steve Dold has been instrumental in getting the Indians to make contact in the batter’s box.
“One thing we have done well, Steve Dold is our hitting guy and he’s done a great job of getting kids to make the fat part of the bat hit the ball. He’s done a good job of getting them in contact and putting balls in play.”
CJ Brummett and Tristan Robertson currently lead the team in batting average while both returns as the team’s leaders in the batter’s box from a season ago.
The added arms to the Indian’s pitching rotation have been a welcome one as Burton noted that it now gives their one and two pitching options more time to rest in between pivotal contests.
“We thought we were going to go with (Jaden) Franceschina and (Allen) Miller as our one and two but with Reed (Richards) stepping in there and throwing against a conference team, it’s allowed us to come back with our one and two in the same game if we needed. … I think that’s helped us more than anything other is they’ve allowed our main guys to get a little more rest,” he said.
Miller and Franceschina led the team last year with earned run averages of 2.98 or less.
But as Twin Lakes continues to trend upward in the opening weeks of the regular season, the improvement that they make this season will only bode well for the seasons to come.
“I think the biggest thing that we’re looking forward to is we’ve got most of these kids back for another year,” Burton said. “We’re junior dominated and we’ve got several kids in the junior class playing and playing a lot.”
Twin Lakes also suits up two freshmen and one sophomore.
The Indians host McCutcheon on Friday followed by a matchup against Maconaquah.