With one week remaining in their regular season, Tri-County’s varsity baseball team has slowly begun to find its groove after stringing together consecutive victories in doubleheaders against Midwest Conference foes South Newton and Faith Christian.
The Cavs ran up the score against South Newton in the first week of May with victories of 13-0 and 10-4.
For head coach Michael LeBeau, Tri-County’s growth has been piece by piece, slowly culminating in their most recent run of W’s.
“In the last couple of weeks, we have seen some bright spots with our guys,’ Lebeau said. “We’ve come through with some conference wins beating South Newton and Faith in the last two weeks and keeping us in the hunt there for the Midwest Conference championship.”
While adding that conference wins aside, the team’s recent victory over Carroll at home also stood out as a moment of growth for the Cavaliers.
“Beating a very quality team in Carroll on Friday night was a big win for us. I told the guys, ‘early on in the season, I’m not sure if we would have been able to put everything together to hold onto that win’ but we were able to execute both offensively and defensively.”
Tri-County defeated Carroll at home, 4-2, on May 5.
In game one against Faith Christian, Connor Ross got the Cavs on the board with a fly ball to center field for two of the team’s 12 runs while Koby Bahler registered a run batted in (RBI) in the following inning.
Five runs in the fifth inning and the Cavs ran away with their game one win over the Eagles, 12-2, as Tyler Vandeveer led the team with three RBIs followed by the victory on the mound as well where he allowed just three hits.
As the Cavs look to put the finishing touches on their team with sectional play approaching, LeBeau and Co. believe they only need to stay concerned with themselves.
“I think we have to continue to take care of ourselves. We can’t get wrapped up in the opponent we’re playing that night. We have to make sure that we’re out there throwing strikes, playing solid defense and executing offensively. … We gotta go out and play baseball like we’re capable of playing and take care of our own business,” he said.
Game two was more of the same for Tri-County as they shut out Faith Christian, 11-0 behind 11 strikeouts and one hit allowed from sophomore pitcher Grayson Schnieder.
Eight runs in the second inning put the game away out of reach early for the Cavs as they coasted to their 12th win of the season while Koby Bahler led the team offensively with three RBIs.
Tri-County currently sits in second place in the Midwest Conference behind North Newton who holds the tiebreaker over them.
The Cavaliers cap off their regular season Saturday with a doubleheader on the road at Rensselaer Central before shifting focus to their first round sectional matchup against Frontier at home on May 24.