In back to back home contests of the 2023 season, Tri-County’s varsity baseball team fell behind midway through to non conference foe, Clinton Prairie before ultimately losing their third game of the season with a final of 14-3.
The Cavs sit at 3-3 after winning consecutive contests in a home and home series against DeMotte Christian last week.
Tri-County head coach Jeff LeBeau credited his starting pitcher, Tyler Vandeveer for his performance against the Gophers but admitted that once Prairie caught fire, it was difficult for the Cavs to regain momentum.
“Early on, I thought Tyler Vandeveer threw the ball well,” LeBeau said. “He had one inning where he got up and they were able to put the ball in play and found some gaps and once that happened, the floodgates kind of opened and we were unable to shut it off today.”
A two run home run to left field by Jake Nevitt in the bottom of the first put the Cavs up early on but a sac fly followed by a grounder to short from the Gophers closed the gap in the third inning.
Nevitt’s two runs batted in (RBI) led the team Friday night while Koby Bahler registered one.
Vandeveer struck out 13 batters in six innings pitched.
Setting aside the Clinton Prairie game, LeBeau is encouraged by several areas that his team has shown promise in early on.
“Up until tonight, defensively we’ve played pretty well. Tonight, we had some lapses in there and mentally, we have to get through some of that stuff so I would say defensively, we’re kind of ahead of the game. One through five in our order is hitting the ball pretty well and the bottom half is getting better so we’ll continue to push them and challenge them,” LeBeau said.
Koby Bahler tied the game up in the fifth with a fly ball to second base but Prairie didn’t stay down for long when they erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning before putting the finishing touches on the rout with four more in the seventh.
Clinton Prairie registered 10 hits compared to Tri-County’s seven along with four committed errors by the Cavs.
As the Cavs’ season continues to progress, LeBeau and Co. look to continue to find ways to improve defensively as well as see the growth that will come along the way with their pitching staff.
“It is early so we’re trying to get the pitcher's arms in condition and in shape,” LeBeau said. “It’s hard to defend a walk so we’ve got to find guys that can throw strikes for us and allow our defense to make plays behind ‘em. It’s tough to play defense when you’re walking everybody and you get back on your heels and then they do put one in play and now you’re reacting instead of being prepared for that.”
Tri-County will travel to Benton Central on Friday before hosting North White on April 25 in a conference matchup.