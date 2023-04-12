WOLCOTT — Tri-County’s varsity baseball team has put the finishing touches on their off season work and with it has come the rewards of an early 2-2 start to their 2023 season.
When it came to off season and preseason work, Tri-County head coach Jeff LeBeau said that the Cavs stuck to the basics.
“We had the kids coming in in the mornings. Our main focus is to get the pitcher’s arms in shape. … We focused offensively on getting our swings back to where they needed to be and working out some kinks that may have developed there throughout the fall and winter,” he said.
Victories against North Newton and DeMotte Christian have given glimpses of how potent their offense can be this season after outscoring both opponents 22-5.
Koby Bahler currently leads the team in batting average with .533 while Eric Zarse is currently hitting .429.
Bahler and Zarse return for their junior campaigns this season as the team’s leaders in the batter’s box from a year ago.
Defensively, the Cavaliers have hit the ground running early on this season as well.
“I would say defensively we’re probably ahead of where I thought we may be,” LeBeau said. “We had some key kids graduate and having some younger kids fill in important roles and up to this point, have really stepped up and been able to make those routine plays for us.”
Tri-County will be at home for their next four games including Friday against Clinton Prairie and on April 20 against West Central.
With a deep pitching rotation, Tri-County’s Tyler Vanderveer looks to pick up where he left off last season.
“We do have Tyler Vanderveer, senior lefty that’s back with us. Outstanding junior campaign and he’s carried that over into his one start. … When he’s on the mound, we kind of go as he goes. Behind him, we’re looking to add some depth. We’ve got a sophomore Grayson Schneider that has the potential to be very good,” he said.
Vanderveer struck out 9 batters in six innings pitched against Midwest Conference foe North Newton while coming off of a 2022 season in which he pitched a 1.52 earned run average.
As a whole, the Tri-County squad of 2023 has looked to soak up any knowledge that will allow them a deep postseason run.
“I think they are really paying attention to what we’re trying to get through to ‘em,” LeBeau said. “They work on what we’re asking them to and they just want to be good, solid baseball players. … Our upperclassmen are doing a nice job of leading by example and helping those younger kids out in what the expectation is of the Cavalier baseball program.”