It was all offense all game on Saturday as Twin Lake’s varsity baseball team used 15 hits to run away with the nonconference victory over Rossville with a 16-9 final.
For Twin Lakes head coach Jake Burton, the onus was on his team’s defense while crediting their bats as continuing to keep pace as of late.
“They did a great job throwing strikes, keeping the ball in play, not walking people and our kids made some plays behind them but offensively is what’s helped us the last two days and we’ve swung the bats pretty well,” Burton said.
The opposing Hornets ran out to a four run lead after the first inning but once Twin Lakes got settled, it was hard to slow down the Indian's bats as Clayton Burton drove a grounder to short for the team’s first score before Tristan Robertson’s fly ball to center cut the deficit to one.
Robertson led the team with four runs batted in while Carson Wagner aided the offensive effort with two of his own.
Offensively, Burton believes he can count on anyone in his lineup to make a play when in the batter’s box.
“I think one through nine, our kids compete at the plate,” Burton said. “We’ve got kids that move the ball. When we’re in situations with a guy at third and they're playing back, we just need a ground ball to short and second to score and our kids can do that.”
“I just think we’ve done a good job of moving the ball and making teams make plays.”
Going into the bottom of the fifth, the contest was tied up eight all after a fiery comeback by the Hornets but the Indians didn’t stay down for long after RBIs by Luke Deno and Wagner put them back on top for good.
Twin Lakes scored seven runs in the fifth inning before matching the opposition one for one in the sixth to hold on for the 16-9 victory.
The win over Rossville marked their eleventh of the season as they followed up the victory on Monday with a 13-2 rout over Tri-County.
Wins aside, Burton heaped praise on his team’s pitching unit which has been steady all season long.
“Tuesday, we had a great performance from (Jaden) Franceschina and he keeps getting stronger and stronger every game. … Three out of the four, our pitchers have thrown complete games for us and if you get that out of kids, you’ve got an opportunity to win some ball games,” he said.
Reed Richards struck out seven batters in their win over Rossville on Saturday while Franceschina leads all TL pitchers in earned run average with 2.47.
Twin Lakes is back home on Friday against Hamilton Heights.