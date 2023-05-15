Cavaliers

REMINGTON — Tri-County continued its stranglehold of the Midwest Conference baseball title by winning the back-end of a two-game series with Faith Christian on May 11.

The Cavaliers, who won their May 9 meeting with the Eagles (1-17) as well, got another strong pitching performance from Garrett Schnieder, who held Faith to just a single over five innings at Remington Community Park.