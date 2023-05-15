REMINGTON — Tri-County continued its stranglehold of the Midwest Conference baseball title by winning the back-end of a two-game series with Faith Christian on May 11.
The Cavaliers, who won their May 9 meeting with the Eagles (1-17) as well, got another strong pitching performance from Garrett Schnieder, who held Faith to just a single over five innings at Remington Community Park.
Schnieder struck out 10 and walked one in throwing just 64 pitches.
The Cavaliers (12-7, 11-1 in the MWC) scored the only run their right-hander needed in the first inning, but added eight more in the second to blow the game open.
TC worked the count for nine bases on balls and had seven hits as a team. Koby Bahler had two hits and three RBIs with a walk and Noah Pratt was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Noah Dahlenburg drove in a run with a single and Tyler Burns was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Nick Foster also scored two runs and had a hit and Tyler Vandeveer was walked three times and scored all three times.
First baseman Chris Heern, a senior, had Faith’s lone hit.
The Cavaliers also 10-runned Faith on May 9 by a 12-2 final, taking advantage of five walks and five errors by the Eagles.
Vandeveer allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits over five innings of work. He had four strikeouts and four walks.
Offensively, Vandeveer was 1 for 2 with three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. Connor Ross had a two-run double and scored two runs and Schnieder was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. He also scored two runs.
Jake Nevitt was 2 for 4, Pratt had an RBI single and JP Schemerhorn drove in a run.
Indians roll over Cavs by 13-2 final
REMINGTON — Twin Lakes broke free of a 3-2 lead against Tri-County by scoring 10 unanswered runs over the final four innings in picking up a 13-2 victory on May 8.
The Indians (13-9) outhit TC, 11-7, with Tristan Robertson going 3 for 5 with a triple, a pair of doubles and an RBI. Carson Wagner was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks, Robertson scored three runs and Allen Miller drove in a pair of runs with a single.
CJ Brummett also plated two runs with a hit in two at-bats and scored two runs and Luke Deno had an RBI single. Landon Arthur drove in a run with a hit and Tanner Cable and Clayton Burton had hits.
Four TC pitchers issued 10 walks. Starting pitcher Jake Nevitt walked six over 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Noah Dahlenburg, Nick Foster and Drew Foster also pitched for the Cavs.
Coble went the distance for Twin Lakes, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts. He walked two batters.
Vandeveer had TC’s only extra-base hit, a double. Koby Bahler added an RBI single and Tyler Burns, Nevitt, Connor Ross, Garrett Schnieder and Noah Pratt had singles.
Seeger builds early lead in win over TC
REMINGTON — Seeger scored nine runs over the first four innings and cruised to a 9-5 victory over Tri-County at Remington Community Park on Saturday, May 13.
The Patriots (13-7) out-hit the hosts, 12-2, and had three extra-base hits. Caleb Edwards was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI double, Jace Ware had an RBI triple and Noah Stephen was 2 for 4 with an RBI double for Seeger.
Tri-County managed to score five runs in the seventh inning, getting an RBI single from Tyler Burns and RBI walks from Jacob Stoller and Noah Dahlenburg.
Seeger’s pitching trio issued nine walks in the game.
Connor Ross was 1 for 3 for the Cavs.
TC’s pitchers used four pitchers in the loss, with Koby Bahler getting the start.
Big inning carries TC past Carroll
REMINGTON — Tri-County used a four-run third inning to gain control early then hung on for a 4-2 victory over visiting Carroll on May 5.
The Cavaliers got a solid outing from starter Garrett Schnieder, who allowed a run on two hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked five before turning the game over to teammate Tyler Vandeveer in the seventh.
Vandeveer got the save, allowing a run on four hits with a strikeout.
Offensively, the Cavs managed just three hits but made them count. Senior Jake Nevitt had a two-run home run to highlight TC’s four-run third and Vandeveer had a two-run single prior to Nevitt’s blast.
Tyler Burns also had a single and scored a run and JP Schemerhorn and Drew Foster scored runs.
Cavaliers cruise past MWC rival Rebels
REMINGTON — Tri-County continued to mow down Midwest Conference competition with a 10-4 victory over South Newton on May 4.
Connor Ross was the winning pitcher for coach Jeff LeBeau’s squad, striking out 12 over seven innings. He allowed four runs, but just one earned, on six hits with a walk.
Tyler Vanderveer led the offense with a pair of hits, including an RBI triple, and two runs scored. Tyler Burns was 3 for 54 with a double and an RBI and Noah Dahlenburg also plated a run with a double.
Jake Nevitt added an RBI single and Garrett Scnieder and Noah Pratt had RBI singles. Pratt finished 2 for 4 and Ross had a hit and scored two runs.
The Cavaliers also swiped nine bases, with Ross, Burns and Drew Foster collecting two each.
For the Rebels, who led briefly at 2-1 through 3 1/2 innings before TC exploded for five innings in the fourth, Aidan Mattox suffered the loss. He allowed six earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Sean Mukasa had a pair of hits for the Rebels (1-14, 1-11) and Dominic Scott had an RBI single. Drake Carlson also drove in a run with a single and Peyton Gray and Conner Carlson had hits.