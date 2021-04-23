Tri-County 6, West Central 5
Reece Dickinson’s sacrifice fly to right propelled the Cavaliers to a walk-off win April 22 over West Central.
Tri-County tied the game at 5-5 while Dickinson was at the plate on a wild pitch that scored Korbin Lawson.
Dickinson finished 1-for-4 but drove in half of Tri-County’s runs. Xavier Cantrell was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
North White 6, South Newton 2
Vikings pitcher Zack Sloan allowed just two runs and scattered eight hits in going the distance for the win.
Sloan also struck out 12 Rebels batters and walked just four.
Brayden Buschman went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored while Caleb Orr was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead North White. Sloan singled and doubled in four at-bats.