FRANCESVILLE — Simply magnificent.
Xavier Cantrell was brilliant on the hill April 24 as he threw a no-hitter to lead Tri-County Cavaliers past West Central, 7-0.
The junior fireballer struck out 16 and walked just two in going the distance for the Cavaliers. Of the 105 pitches Cantrell tossed, 63% of them were for strikes.
Korbin Lawson led the offense with three singles in four at-bats and three RBIs. Reece Dickerson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jake Nevitt and Spencer Powell each smacked doubles. Bryce Bahler added a triple in four plate appearances.
Benton Central 9, Tri-County 4
Benton Central took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning to record the win.
The Cavs racked up seven hits in the game. Nevitt and Powell each had two hits to lead TC.
Nevitt took the loss on the mound for the Cavs. The righthander lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out two.
Northwestern 10, Twin Lakes 4
A five-run fourth inning was all Northwestern needed to get the win April 23 over Indians.
Jaden Franceschina took the loss for Twin Lakes Indians Varsity. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing ten hits and six runs while striking out six and walking one.
Dailan Reece, Reece Arthur, Tristan Robertson and Blayze Woods each collected one hit to lead Twin Lakes.
North Newton 17, Frontier 0
The Falcons couldn’t get any offense going in being no-hit April 23 by North Newton.
Caleb Atkinson took the loss for Frontier. The righthander went 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on two hits He struck out two and walked two