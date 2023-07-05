CHALMERS — Emma Bartlett will look to continue her growth from the softball diamond of Frontier High School to Manchester University after committing to play for the Spartans this spring.
The ability to fulfill her dream was something that she didn’t consider possible until the help of head coach Shailen Johnson came along.
“It’s just great. It’s something I never thought I would be able to do. I’ve always played for lower level teams in travel and I never knew how the recruiting process worked. Finding a coach that was able to help me figure out the recruiting process and be able to do it in what most people would have to do in years, it was just great,” Bartlett said.
In 2023, Bartlett hit .377 while racking up 14 runs batted in along with one home run. On the bases, she also ranked third in steals with 10.
For Bartlett, the warm welcome she received at Manchester combined with the mentality of the coaching staff aided in making her decision.
“Being able to find an education that I wanted and needed was the first step. .. The team was just really welcoming. Everyone I talked to treated me like I had known them for years. The coach had the exact mentality I wanted in a coach. Being with someone with that mentality in that environment just set me up,” she said.
At Manchester, Bartlett will study exercise science while on the field is listed as a utility.
Going into last season, Manchester was picked to finish last in their conference but silenced doubters by finishing as one of the top teams in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament in what was their first tourney appearance in five years.
That deep postseason run has only fueled Bartlett moving forward as she goes into the upcoming season looking to be a part of Spartans resurgence but for Frontier’s head softball coach Shailen Johnson, she needs no extra motivation on or off the field.
“Emma has such a cool story. I came in her junior year and she was really our only true outfielder on the team and a lot of responsibility was on her. … She is so driven to learn and be better. One of the best girls I can think of encountering in general that just wants to be better and has absolutely done that,” Johnson said.
“From what she was junior year to what she ended up as senior year, she is absolutely light years different.”
However, Bartlett admits that while she has always been confident in her physical capabilities, if not for former head coach Sharon Wright and Johnson, she may not have the chance to continue playing at the next level.
“When Shailen Johnson stepped in to coach and Sharon Wright, those two helped build my confidence and get me to where I needed to be mentally,” Bartlett said. “I’ve always been able to do the physical part but to get to the mental part, I needed a lot from them to be able to do that.”