MONTICELLO — Three White County high school football players were chosen Jan. 31 for the Indiana Football Coaches Association Region IV All-Star team.
Players named to the team include Caleb Atkinson, of Frontier, and Gage Businger and Lewis Dellinger, of Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes’ Kyla Canen was selected as the Region IV All-Star team manager.
The selections were made by 30 of Region IV’s coaches during a virtual meeting and all-star selection Jan. 31 at McCutcheon High School.
The teams, both offense and defense, are made up of 30 senior players and a manager representing 19 different schools.
These players now have an opportunity to be chosen to play this summer in the North/South All-Star Game in Indianapolis.
Region IV Special Mention players include Colby Borders, of McCutcheon; Yanni Karlaftis, of West Lafayette; Jalen Monrrow and Peyton Price, both of Lafayette Jefferson; and Khal Stephen, of Seeger.
Players committed to Division I programs are often not allowed to participate in the game by their chosen colleges and universities, but are recognized as being Special Mention.
Businger, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, was chosen for the wide receiver position.
Atkinson, a 6-2, 235-pounder, was selected as a defensive end while Dellinger, a 5-11, 175-pounder, was slotted as a defense at large pick.
Atkinson was a Class 1A Senior All-State selection as a running back. He amassed 1,734 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns — an average of 193 yards per game. He was the Herald Journal’s “White County Offensive Player of the Year.”
On defense, Atkinson led Frontier with 43 tackles six tackles for loss and one sack. His sheer size and tenacity made him a menacing presence for opposing quarterbacks.
Businger caught 34 passes for 520 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2020 campaign for the Indians. His best statistical game happened Aug. 28 when he caught five passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Seeger. One of those TD’s was a 51-yarder from his quarterback, Dellinger, which was also his longest of the season.
Dellinger had 64 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two pass deflections and a touchdown on defense for the Indians in 2020.
Lafayette Central Catholic coach Brian Nay was selected as coach while Logansport’s Jamie Sailor earned the assistant coach selection.