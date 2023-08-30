What began as an enjoyable evening dove hunting ended with a bit of a road-bump, but resulted in a peaceful ending in the end.
We were enjoying a great afternoon and a decent amount of shooting during the opening day of Indiana’s dove season earlier this week. The weather was perfect, I was with a couple of good friends, my son and one of his buddies. A couple of hours into the hunt, my son Nicholas and his friend had asked if they could walk down the field towards the ditch line. Their idea was plausible as it would likely get some doves up and moving, plus it would allow the teenage boys a chance to stretch their legs and explore a bit.
As they walked and talked, my buddies and I would sit and giggle as each passing dove that flew over their heads was greeted to a barrage of shotgun blasts from the young boys. Even a few of the doves that were out of range were not safe from their best efforts to put a scrumptious dove breast on the table for dinner.
Watching them not only took me back to my younger days when but also made me content in my current state of life. I am the father of a healthy, happy teenager who enjoys doing exactly what a boy his age should. And he has friends that do as well.
So, as we sat there occasionally shooting at a passing dove ourselves, we often found ourselves watching the youngsters and laughing at their youth, innocence, and yes admittedly, at their foils and follies. But through it all, they did manage to put a few of the darting and diving doves on the ground.
But not too long after the boys ventured towards the ditch, we were shocked to hear a man yelling at them and cussing them out in a manner that should only have embarrassed him. But to the contrary, the man seemed to take pride in the fact that he was using the foulest of language to break the hearts of the boys.
We had been keeping an eye on the boys and knew they were not near his house, nor were they shooting in the direction of his house. I immediately began making my way towards the road en-route to the man’s house, listening to his unbelievable barrage of expletives towards the boys the whole time, and once he turned his extreme rudeness and lack of taste in to a threat towards them, I yelled over to him that I would no longer allow him to curse at the boys any longer and that if he wanted to pick on someone that I would be right there.
He then cussed at me and as I continued towards is house, I informed him that if he wanted to talk about the situation, then I would be happy to, but that if he wanted to continue to be vulgar, then things were not going to go so smoothly. Mind you, I was not trying to be threatening to him, but at the same time, I certainly was not going to allow him to act uncontrollably to the two boys.
As I approached his driveway, I again asked the man if we were going to talk civilly. At that point he came barreling out of his driveway in what can only be described as something in between a sachet and a bear crawl. As soon as he approached I was in fight or flight and my instincts chose fight. I could immediately smell the alcohol on his breath and by his grand entrance into the road knew he was quite intoxicated.
I feared the outcome of this whole ordeal was not going to be a pleasant one, but upon our meeting, he immediately began apologizing and extended his hand to shake mine. The man proceeded to tell me that he did not realize that the boys were just hunting and that it just caught him by surprise.
He said he may have too much to drink also, which caused him to act out of hand. I also made it a point to inform him that as a neighbor of the landowner we were hunting on, that we also wanted to do our best to get along with him, but that scaring the boys was not a good thing to do.
In the end, everything ended up just fine. The boys were certainly quite shaken up by the whole affair but it also reminded me that when in the outdoors, especially in populated areas like the Midwest, there is always a chance of running into someone that can act unfavorably, for any reason, towards you.
The best thing to do as sportsmen and women, and representatives of the outdoors, is to always strive to act in a dignified manner. That does not mean that you cannot stand firm sometimes, but if you must, do it with grace.