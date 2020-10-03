MONROE — Class 1A’s No. 8 ranked Adams Central used its physicality to bully Twin Lakes during a 47-29 victory Friday.
Taking a page from Hamilton Height’s game plan from last week, the Flying Jets dominated the line of scrimmage and controlled the clock from the outset.
“We were really struggling last week and knew we needed to be tough up front to dominate the line of scrimmage,” Adams Central Michel Mosser said. “Twin Lakes was pretty impressive and is going to be a good team, but we were able to control them up front and our off-tackle play had a lot of success.”
Adams Central lost last week to South Adams, 29-9.
“We really worked on our blocking schemes and really made some adjustments to control the line of scrimmage,” Mosser added.
Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler felt Adams Central’s Wing-T offense took advantage of several Indian miscues.
“They have a good power running team and we have some areas that we have to clean up with our run defense. People see things on film, so they exploited our run defense,” Sayler said. “We aren’t doing a very good job in maintaining our gaps and our linebackers aren’t coming downhill to make plays.
“We have to be sound defensively and that’s what we need to get fixed.”
Twin Lakes senior Noah Johnston was impressed with Adams Central’s run game.
“They simply ran the ball down our throat. Our secondary did really well tonight with their pass game, but we couldn’t find a way to stop the run,” Johnston said.
Added Twin Lakes senior Lewis Dellinger, “They were the most disciplined team we have played so far. When the Wing-T has everyone do their jobs correctly, it’s really, really good as you could tell. We struggled to find a way to stop it and they took advantage of that.”
The Jets scored two quick touchdowns to put Twin Lakes in a hole early.
“Any time you have a long bus ride, it’s not easy to get off the bus and play fast, but dang it, we knew all week we were going to have that long ride. Once we got going, we played better, but the slow start was a lot to overcome,” Sayler said. “Adams Central has a great tradition and was in the Semi-State (round) the last two years.
“They are a very good football program and are very well coached. If you go look at their record the last few years there is a lot of 10, 11, 12 and 13-win seasons, so they have an expectation that they are going to be physical up front.
“They play in a conference that has a lot of bigger schools so us being a bigger school didn’t intimidate them.”
Dellinger finished with 264 yards passing and four touchdowns while Johnston finished with 111 yards receiving. Gage Businger added 99 yards.
“We had some things go well for us. I thought our passing game was pretty good tonight. I thought Noah Johnston and Gage Businger had great nights catching the football,” Sayler said. “Getting off to a slow start didn’t help us and we had a breakdown in protection that cost us. We had the ball hit out of our quarterback’s hand that was intercepted for a touchdown and you don’t plan for plays like that.
“We just have to get better in some areas. We have had some growth from two weeks ago to now in some areas, but in other areas we have some things to get fixed. We are making strides as a whole, but injury issues haven’t help and we’ve got some things to get sorted out at some key positions.”