Earlier on in our marriage, my wife had always nagged me to take her brother Zach out hunting with me. I never wanted to hurt her feelings, but when it comes to hunting, I am picky when selecting hunting partners. Besides that, Zach and I had never been very close anyway, largely due to a perceived lack of common interests. I mean, I loved the guy and all, I just never thought of us as hunting partners.
But, years ago (way back in 2001, to be exact) as the dove opener rolled around, I found myself in a perplexing situation. Opening day was the following morning, and I had a magnum place to hunt but really needed a n extra guy or two to cover it properly. So, I called Zach.
After he graciously accepted my invitation, I informed my wife. She was glad that I had made the offer after so many years, but was quick to point out that I would most likely be going afield alone, as she feared that her brother’s reliability of showing up that early in the morning might be in question.
To her dismay (I never had any doubts) Zach arrived on time the following morning. He seemed eager, so we left my house to meet our buddies and then head for the nearby tomato fields. Upon arriving, we began to position our stools, except for one guy (Greg) who seemed to prefer a teal and white lawn chair, and wait in hopes for the sky to turn black with birds.
Almost immediately we began to see birds flying into the field from all directions. By sunrise the field and surrounding sky was teeming with mourning doves. It was becoming apparent that Zach was going to get some good use out of his new shotgun that he had yet to hunt with.
As sunrise appeared we began filling the sky with lead. Oddly enough however, few birds seemed to be affected by our shooting. I had explained to Zach that the percentage rate of actually making contact with one of these winged rockets is poor. I also mentioned to him that, when hunting with my buddy in the teal and white lawn chair and I, the percentage rate dropped off even more. He seemed to freely accept this fact, however, and simply enjoyed the shooting and the company. We both enjoyed watching Greg try to make a one handed shot while twisting around to follow a kamikaze dove that blindsided him. As the shot missed miserably, the teal and white lawn chair’s aluminum frame buckled under the pressure of trying to support a contortionist (nicknamed “Moose”) on a plowed field.
After an hour or so of sitting on our stools and missing birds, we opted to walk the fields and miss birds. This was, of course, after we waited for Greg to pry the now wedged teal and white lawn chair from his buttocks. Soon after we started, my brother-in-law swung on an approaching bird and dropped him with one smooth shot. Elated, he ran to retrieve his prized sparrow. He made up for it soon after however with a nice shot on a dove.
As the morning progressed, so did our accuracy, although not by much. After all, it was opening day and we were a little rusty. After about forty minutes into the hunt I had already spent fifty shells, only to have a few birds to show for my nearly molten barrel. Zach and Greg were not far behind.
After a few hours of educating the doves, we decided it was time to head back to the truck and clean our birds. About halfway back to the truck, a pair of doves came gliding in, and with two shots Zach had made a double. Once we reached the truck, Zach and I began cleaning the doves. Greg was about to join in, when all of a sudden the sky began to fill up with doves again, so Greg decided to try to add a few more birds to the pile. Well, we had enough birds anyway.
This first outing initiated what was to become a much stronger bond between Zach and I. We hunted almost daily throughout the remainder of dove season; building a friendship that neither one of us knew could ever exist. He also got to meet a lot of my other hunting buddies in the process, which opened him up to even more of the sport that we as hunters love so much – camaraderie. It also softens the blow to explain to the dear wife that you are going hunting again when you are taking her brother with you.
To this day, my brother-in-law is still one of my good hunting partners. All because of that first dove hunt back in 2001.
Dove hunting is a great way to introduce a newcomer to the sport of hunting. It allows for a relaxed atmosphere and a lot of action, and you never know, you may also discover the dove’s wishbone.