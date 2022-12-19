Jack

Pictured is my dog, Jack. Although dogs can definitely make it easier when hunting rabbits, they are not necessarily required.

As usually is the case each year, I never get out doing as much rabbit hunting as I would like. Life is busy and sometimes it’s hard to find the time. I definitely plan to get out much more this rabbit season. Of course, I’ve said that every other year too, but this time I mean it.

All I need to do is think back on my only rabbit hunt last year as a good enough reason to plan more trips this year. My son, brother and a couple of buddies gathered up for a go at some bunnies.

