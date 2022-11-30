A panel of all four county coaches and Herald Journal Editor Cheri Shelhart voted for the All-White County Volleyball teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes, and votes were tallied afterwards. Everyone nominated was placed on one of the three te4ams, with the top six vote-getters landing on the first team and the second set of six going on the second team. The remaining were placed on the honorable mention squad.
Emily Bell- Frontier, Jr.
Highlights: 846 assists, 154 digs, 63 aces, 2022 IHSVCA North All-District Team, 2022 All Midwest Conference
Sara Zarse - Tri-County, So.
Highlights: 432 kills, 332 digs, 211 pts., 123 serve receptions, 51 aces, 24 assists, All Conference
Alaina Wolfe - Twin Lakes, Sr.
Highlights: 1,000 digs (Career: 1,435 digs; only player in school history for digs), 497 digs (school season record), 49 aces, 2022 All-Conference
Emma Segal - Frontier, Jr.
Highlights: 382 kills, 333 receptions, 158 digs, 60 aces, 2022 IHSVCA 1A All-State 2nd Team, 2022 All Midwest Conference, broke school record for career kills - 1,191 (currently 1,231)
Emma Need - Twin Lakes, Sr.
Highlights: 596 assists, 187 service points, 42 aces, 1,000 assists (Career 1,337 assists; 3rd in school history for assists), Hoosier Conference Player of the Week, Beck’s Hybrid Players with Heart Player of the Week
Hannah Anderson - Tri-County, Jr.
Highlights: 685 assists, 162 digs, 166 pts, 46 aces, 33 kills, All Conference & Academic All Conference
Taylor VanWinkle - Twin Lakes, Sr.
Highlights: 202 digs, 168 kills, 38 blocks, 24 aces, 2022 All-Conference Honorable Mention
Hannah Arvin - Tri-County, So.
Highlights: 271 serve receptions, 239 digs, 204 kills, 176 pts, 36 aces, 30 blocks, 7 assists
Alexis Johnson - Frontier, Sr.
Highlights: 207 kills, 86 aces, 24 blocks, 2022 IHSVCA North All-District Team, 2022 All Midwest Conference
Kylie Blissitt - Frontier, Sr.
Highlights: 305 receptions, 167 digs, 65 aces, 2022 All Midwest Conference Honorable Mention
Emma Voors - Tri-County, Sr.
Highlights: 454 serve receptions, 97.8% serve percentage, 284 digs, 82 pts., 23 Aces, 15 assists, Academic All Conference
Kora Pass - Twin Lakes, Sr.
Highlights: 161 kills, 47 blocks
Ashlynn Minniear - Frontier, So.
Highlights: 186 kills, 93 digs
Tessa Robertson - North White, Sr.
Highlights: 78 digs, 73 kills, 44 blocks, 18 aces, 7 assists
Rylee Jeffrey - North White, Jr.
Highlights: 341 digs, 8 assists, 7 aces, 3 kills
Dalia Morena - North White, Jr.
Highlights: 191 digs, 28 kills, 19 blocks, 13 aces, 5 assists
Callie Hunt - North White, Sr.
Highlights: 144 digs, 93 kills, 91 assists, 14 aces, 10 blocks
Madyson op den Kelder - Frontier, Sr.
Highlights: 128 kills, 12 blocks, 0.322 hitting percent
Kara Biehl - Frontier, Sr.
Highlights: 322 receptions, 120 digs, (injured and missed 22 sets)
Allana Redlin - Twin Lakes, Jr.
Highlights: 95 kills, 66 blocks
Autumn Reif - North White, Fr.
Highlights: 108 blocks, 41 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs