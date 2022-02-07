OFFENSE
QB: Elijah Quasebarth, sophomore, North White
Quasebarth was 51 of 117 passing for 607 yards, 4 TDs and 8 interceptions; rushed 102 times for 802 yards and 10 TDs; was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team.
RB: Parker Smith, senior, North White
Smith carried the ball 142 times for 852 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He rushed for 10 TDs and had 10 receptions for 104 yards and 1 TD. Was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team.
RB: Payton Stark, senior, Tri-County
Stark carried the ball 153 times for 606 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He rushed for 8 TDs Was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team.
TE/RB: Wyatt Reedy, junior, Frontier
Reedy rushed 64 times for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 7 receptions for 185 and 1 touchdown for the Falcons.
WR: Ty Gillum, senior, Twin Lakes
Gillum had 22 receptions for 338 yards and 4 touchdowns. Gillum averaged 15.4 yards a reception.
WR: Denny Wendling, senior, Frontier
Wendling led the Falcons with 29 receptions for 446 yards and 3 touchdowns.
WR: Kade DeBoard, sophomore, North White
DeBoard led the Vikings with 28 receptions for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns. DeBoard averaged 12.6 per catch.
WR: Blayze Woods, senior, Twin Lakes
Woods had 10 receptions for 145 yards and 1 touchdown. Averaged 14.5 yards a catch.
ATHLETE: Tristan Robinson, sophomore, Twin Lakes
Robinson led the state in kickoff return yards with 688. He returned to kicks for touchdowns for the Indians.
OL: Jeffrey Stevens, senior, North White
Four-year starter for the Vikings, led the way for the Viking rushing attack that rushed for near 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns. Was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team.
OL: Sam Smolek, sophomore, Twin Lakes
Two-year starter for the Indians, played all three offensive line positions through out the season for the Indians.
OL: Sidney Hillblom, sophomore, Twin Lakes
Started 10 games on the offensive line for the Indians.
OL: Zack Coopman, senior, North White
Senior center for the Vikings, started all 8 games and had just one bad snap.
OL: Skylar Bertram, senior, Frontier
Part of the Falcon offensive line that was able to rush for 1339 yards during the 2021 season.
DEFENSE
DE: Kayvion Jackson, senior, Twin Lakes
The senior had 65 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks and 5 hurries for the Indians. Was named to the 2021 All-Hoosier Conference Team.
DT: Malachi Davis, senior, North White
The senior had 27 tackles and 3 sacks for the Vikings.
DE: Brandon Franscoviak, senior, Twin Lakes
The senior had 79 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and 8 hurries for the Indians. Was named to the 2021 All-Hoosier Conference Team.
N: Selvin Portillo Villatoro, sophomore, North White
The sophomore nose guard had 56 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks and caused and recovered 2 fumbles for the Vikings. Selvin also was the kicker for the Vikings going 23 for 24 in extra points and 3 for 3 in field goals. Was named to the 2021 All-Lafayette Area Small School Team.
DE: Isaiah Hathaway, freshman, North White
Hathaway had 50 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Vikings.
LB: Justin Schroeder, junior, Frontier
The junior linebacker for the Falcons had 120 tackles, 72 solo and 3 sacks. Was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team, 2021 All-Lafayette Area Small School Team and 2021 IFCA Junior All-State Team.
LB: C.J. Hunt, sophomore, North White
The sophomore linebacker for the Vikings had 124 tackles, 40 solo, 12 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks. Led the Vikings for the second year in a row in tackles and was named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team.
LB: Ethan Bowsman, senior, Twin Lakes
The Indian linebacker had 118 tackles, 69 solo and was named to the 2021 All-Hoosier Conference Team.
LB: Carson Kelley, senior, Twin Lakes
The Indian linebacker had 63 tackles with 6 tackles for a loss.
LB: Ben Sherrick, freshman, North White
The Viking rookie had 111 tackles, 33 solo and 10 tackles for a loss.
LB: Kaleb Wagner, senior, Frontier
The senior linebacker had 79 tackles, 3 sacks and an interception for the Falcons.
LB: C.J. Brummett, sophomore, Twin Lakes
Brummett had 71 tackles and 2 sacks for the Indians.
DB: Todd Fitzpatrick, senior, Twin Lakes
The Twin Lakes senior defensive back had 24 tackles and 10 passes defended.
DB: Korbin Lawson, senior, Tri-County
The senior defensive back for the Cavaliers had 63 tackles, 6.5 for a loss. Named to the 2021 All-Midwest Conference Team.
DB: Liam Siburcrist, sophomore, North White
Starting cornerback for the Vikings had 32 tackles, 15 solo, 1 fumble recovery and 12 passes defended.
DB: Koby Bahler, sophomore, Tri-County
The Tri-County sophomore had 62 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 5 fumble recoveries and 1 interception.
DB: Landon Foulks, sophomore, North White
Viking nickel back led the Vikings with 3 interceptions on the season along with 10 tackles and 4 passes defended.
Kicker: Colin Seymour, senior, Twin Lakes
The Twin Lakes senior kicker set 5 school kicking records including a 54-yard FG. Was named to the 2021 All-Hoosier Conference Team and has committed to play football at the college level for the University of Indianapolis.
Honorable Mention
Travis DeWitt, Twin Lakes, DT; Isaac Purcell, Twin Lakes, OL; Ean Bowsman, Twin Lakes, DB; Kaedon Dishon, Twin Lakes, LB; Jessup Hunt, Frontier , OL; Zack Wells, Frontier, RB; A.J. Wilson,) Frontier, DE; Logun Sloan, North White, DE; Zavin Battle, North White, OL; Kolby Hathaway, Tri-County, OL.