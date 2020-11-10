2020 VB POY: Frontier Falcons' Emma Segal provided immediate impact

CHALMERS — They knew she was going to help.
They knew all the tangible numbers would get better with her, with them.
Frontier varsity coaches Becky Segal and Laura Bell knew the program would get a boost from their freshmen daughters, Emma and Emily, respectively. Based on won-loss record and nearly every other metric, Frontier’s numbers increased after Bell and Segal joined the program.
But it was much more, according to the Segals. The holdover Falcons quickly enveloped the pair and others new to the roster, and the team rode a reworked chemistry and talent influx to a 19-11 record and second place in the Midwest Conference with a 4-1 record. Emma led Frontier in kills (359) and digs (248), was second in aces (63) and serve-receptions (325), and third in serve percentage (92.8) while being named to the All-Midwest Conference team.
She helped the Falcons increase their output in kills per set, hitting percentage, digs per set, aces, aces per set, assists and serve-receives, among other categories. Emma also led White County in kills and was third in digs and top six in serve percentage.
For her effort in Frontier’s turnaround, Emma was voted White County Player of the Year by a panel of county coaches and Herald Journal sports editor Gidal Kaiser.
“I felt a little pressure,” the younger Segal said of being a first-year varsity player with Bell and Grace Kelley. “We knew we had to play key roles on this team in order to help make it successful. I think coming in as freshmen, we just had to bring it and show we deserved to be on the team.”
That attitude was prevalent from day one despite Emma and Emily earning a 14 and under club volleyball national championship tournament earlier this summer.
“I think we had more pressure because we’re playing with and against girls who are older than you, maybe three to four years,” Emma said. “Once we were a few games in, it felt like we were mixed in.”
Coach Segal noted in the summer the outside hitter was ready for the challenge.
“Knowing what kind of club they’ve played at for five years (The Academy Boiler Juniors), they’ve been put in high-pressure situations all the time,” Becky Segal said. “They’ve played high-level competition across the U.S. They’ve faced high-level situations already. The only difference, as Emma said, is that they’re playing against their own age range.”
Segal was primarily a libero for her Boiler Juniors club team the past two seasons, but grew up playing outside hitter. The transition into top-end hitter form didn’t take long, with work at gyms and on the side during club tournaments.
The results came quickly as Emma collected her top three kill results during Frontier’s first four games — 22 in a five-set win against Lafayette Jefferson, 21 in a four-set loss to Harrison and 19 in a five-set win against Midwest Conference foe North White.
Both said Emma’s connection with Bell as a club player was an obvious aid, but coach Segal also felt the program’s embrace of the newcomers as a whole helped the transition.
“Obviously, they’ve played together since they were, what, seven? That connection between those two was immediate on the court because of that,” Becky said. “And their teammates just embraced them completely. That was a bright spot from the start.
“Pretty much after that first match, we all knew we had something special in the both of them. And that it was going to be good for us, and them. To bring everybody else in and along was just amazing.”
A double-fist pump also helped.
Volleyball players celebrate every point scored, and a proclivity for providing offense led to many celebrations from Emma, whether she put down the kill or not. It came in a couple forms, usually a double-fist pump where she’d draw her fists toward her face while screaming.
“Our team really feeds off energy,” Emma said. “If we have a lot of energy we tend to do better. I felt like I brought good energy when we needed it.”
The coach’s daughter also began transitioning into a non-statistical leadership role, even as a freshman. She’s been playing volleyball since kindergarten — camps, mostly, to learn the game — and has developed an affinity for the sport her mother played for North White as Becky Buschman and has coached Emma in in some aspect for the past half-decade.
“I think it was more, ‘Do you want to play volleyball?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah,’” Emma said of mom’s push toward the sport. “After my first camp, I liked playing with others and learning how to play. So I just continued it and the love for the game grew bigger.”
It developed over the years, and Purdue head coach John Shondell provided indispensable help as a club coach at Boiler Juniors. Emma, for perhaps the third time, also thanked her Falcons teammates for their help in her development.
“I think we were both pleasantly surprised (at her end output),” Becky said. “On the mom end of it I’m a little hard on her, I like to push her. But it goes hand in hand, mom and coach.
“It’s always a little of ‘OK, what can you do better? What can we work on?’ That’s how we work. ‘What can you do to make your team better?’”
The night of a sectional first-round loss to Midwest Conference foe and eventual sectional champion South Newton, Emma spoke with her mother about getting better.
“The night of the sectional loss, you listed ‘I have to do this, I have to do this,’” Becky prodded as Emma searched for her words.
“I said I needed to be really loud, and … what else did I say?” Emma asked.
Becky replied: “You said, ‘I need to increase my vertical before next season.’”
Emma blinked: “Oh, yeah.”