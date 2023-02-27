The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 4 p.m. today, Feb. 27 for White County and surrounding counties. A special weather statement was also issued stating "A weather system will continue to bring rain and gusty winds to the area today. Thunderstorms can also be expected going into this afternoon. In most areas, southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts between 30-40 mph are likely. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible. According to the National Weather Service, watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. If a tornado warning is issued, people should immediately seek shelter. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.