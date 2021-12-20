November 2021
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 27: One critical and four non-critical violations: Spray bottles not marked with content. To be corrected by today. Outside entrance has excessive debris; Walk-in cooler has excessive food debris on floor; Reach-in cooler, holding pizza toppings – lid is extremely dirty; Hand towel holder next to pizza prep needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Family Express, 211 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Oct. 27: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 910 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 1: No violations this inspection.
Family Express #45, 429 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected Nov. 1: One non-critical violation: No sanitizing buckets to hold towels between use. To be corrected by today.
Subway, 1518 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 1: No violations this inspection.
Station 66, 723 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 2: One non-critical violation: No temperature (visible) measuring device in Coldsells reach-in. To be corrected by today.
Main Street Station, 912 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 2: No violations this inspection.
McDonalds #2956, 726 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 15: No violations this inspection.
USA Monticello, 1515 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 15: Three non-critical violations: No certified food handlers permit it posted within food establishment; All items in walk-in cooler need to be dated and labeled for seven day in and out; Taco salad bowls must be kept in covered container. To be corrected by today.
El Rancho Mexican Grocery, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 17: Two non-critical violations: All items in reach-in cooler, in store room, need to be dated and labeled for use; All refrigeration units need temperature measuring devices. To be corrected by today.
Whiskey and Wine Saloon, 4986 White Point Drive, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 19: No violations this inspection.
B-Ville Diner, 210 E. Second St., Burnettsville, Inspected Nov. 18: Two non-critical violations: Reach-in refrigerator in prep area needs cleaned; All items in refrigeration units need to be dated and labeled. To be corrected by today.
Pizza Hut, 1108 N. Main St., Monticello, Inspected Nov. 22: No violations this inspection.
Rugie’s, 1210 N. Sixth St., Monticello, Inspected Nov. 24: No violations this inspection.