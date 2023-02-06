Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 East Cross Street, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 4: Two non-critical violations: All items in walk-in cooler need to be dated and labeled for use – seven day in and out; Storage room floor needs swept. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General #19337, 6030 East State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 4: Three non-critical violations: No thermometer in Hagan Dazs reach-in; Floors in all areas need to be swept; Insulation still hanging down over food area. To be corrected by today.
Washington Petroleum, 200 East Washington Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 5: No violations this inspection.
White County Food Pantry, 1856 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 9: No violations this inspection.
Down the Street, 101 North Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 10: Two non-critical violations: Three-bay sink in storage area must be usable and uncluttered or removed; Mop sink needs to be replaced as well as hose needs to be upgraded to a food grade hose. To be corrected by six months.
Monon Connection, 10012 U.S. 421 North, Monon; Inspected Jan. 10: One non-critical violation: All cleaning bottles must be stored away from food and dishes. To be corrected by today. Note: New permit for 2023 must be posted.
Papa Johns, 1100 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 11: Four non-critical violations: No towels to dry hands at employee hand sink; Need to put all personal items in a common area away from all food products; All permits need to be posted as to be visible to the public; Hair must be pulled completely away from the face or cap or hair net must be used. To be corrected by today.
King Buffet, 938 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 12: Four non-critical violations: Mops must be hung to air dry, need to install mop rack. To be corrected by one week. Mop bucket needs to be emptied and cleaned after every use; Containers holding rice and other dry products must be labeled as for contents; Employee hand sink must be kept clean and sanitized at all times as well as three-bay sink. To be corrected by today.
IU Health White Memorial Hospital, 720 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 18: No violations this inspection.
S & P Burnettsville Gas Mart, 101 East Second Street and Main Street, Burnettsville; Inspected Jan. 19: One critical and one non-critical violation: Employee hand sink not being used properly. To be corrected immediately. No soap or towels at employee hand sink. To be corrected today.
Two Guys Catering and Bakery, 106 East Third Street, Brookston; Inspected Jan. 23: No violations this inspection.
Walgreens Co. #10532, 812 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 25: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar, 100 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Jan. 27: Payment of $25 for 2023 has been submitted to White County Health Department on this date.
Tienda La Esperanza, 125 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 30: Four non-critical violations: Floor in walk-in cooler has debris and blood on floor; Shelf holding skillets and pans, in prep area, is very dirty – Need covering on shelf to make it easily cleanable; Mop needs to be hung to air dry between use – water in bucket needs to changed for each task. To be corrected today. Any equipment not being used or not working needs to be removed. To be corrected by six months.
Riverside Pub, 1809 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 31: No violations this inspection.