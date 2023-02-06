Local news

Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 East Cross Street, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 4: Two non-critical violations: All items in walk-in cooler need to be dated and labeled for use – seven day in and out; Storage room floor needs swept. To be corrected by today.

Dollar General #19337, 6030 East State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 4: Three non-critical violations: No thermometer in Hagan Dazs reach-in; Floors in all areas need to be swept; Insulation still hanging down over food area. To be corrected by today.

