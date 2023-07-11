Dollar General, 311 North State Road 43, Brookston; Inspected May 24: No violations this inspection.
Tall Timbers, 4773 North West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 25: No violations this inspection.
Frosty Freeze, Monon Food Fest; Inspected June 3: No violations this inspection.
Monon Meat Packing (Food Truck), Monon Food Fest; Inspected June 3: No violations this inspection.
Fresh Fruit Water, Monon Food Fest; Inspected June 3: No violations this inspection.
Sweet Z’s, Monon Food Fest; Inspected June 3: No violations this inspection.
Sublette’s Barbecue, Monon Food Fest; Inspected June 3: No violations this inspection.
Papa John’s, 1100 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected June 5: Two critical violations: No Certified Food Handler Certificate posted; Following up on complaint that no one is wearing gloves while handling ready-to-eat foods. State and our ordinance require this. If non-compliance continues closure of store may be a possibility. Several complaints on this issue on a weekly basis will not be tolerated. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
Nancy’s Taqueria, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected June 5: No violations this inspection.
Nancy’s Mexican Grocery, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected June 5: No violations this inspection.
Wolcott Café and Catering, 201 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected June 6: Two non-critical violations: Wiping towels being held on prep counter, Cups, with dressings, need to be dated. To be corrected by today.
Monticello City Pool, 519 Second Street, Monticello; Inspected June 6: No violations this inspection.
Burger King, 1107 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected June 8: No violations this inspection.
Jackson Street Pub, 121 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected June 9: Two non-critical violations: Vents above grill area are starting to get build-up of grease. To be corrected by one week. Web matting under large glassware in bar area needs changed. To be corrected by today.
Park Place Learning Center, 904 City Park Loop, Monticello; Inspected June 9: No violations this inspection.
Grandpa’s Sno, Buffalo Days, Inspected June 10: No violations this inspection.
Sunrise Harvest Farm, Buffalo Daze, Inspected June 10: No violations this inspection.
R & L Elephant Ears, Buffalo Daze, Inspected June 10: No violations this inspection.
Patio Drive In, Buffalo Daze, Inspected June 10: No violations this inspection.
Hobo Concession, Buffalo Daze, Inspected June 10: No violations this inspection.
Lickity Split, Inspected June 10: One non-critical violation: Drain mat cover on three-bay sink needs to be changed. To be corrected by today.
Amazing Ann’s Family Favorites, 7938 North 1100 East, Idaville; Inspected June 14: All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Taco Shoppe, 108 East Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected June 14: No violations this inspection.
Lost Acres, 3148 North County Road 400 East, Monticello; Inspected June 19: No violations this inspection.
AmVets Post 91, 219 Northwestern Avenue, Monticello; Inspected June 19: No violations this inspection.
Smoked Good Stuff, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: No violations this inspection. Main Street Bakery – Commissary
Greens and Beans, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: No violations this inspection.
Corn Huskers, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: Two non-critical violations: No working thermometers in small reach-in; Knives for cutting lemons should be stored away for use. To be corrected by today.
Paula Coonrod, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: No violations this inspection.
Cast Iron Grill, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: No violations this inspection.
The Delicious Depot, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: No violations this inspection.
Lafayette Lions Club, Spirit of Monticello; Inspected June 17: No violations this inspection.
BBQ Ala Mode, 6099 State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected June 22: No violations this inspection.
Mike’s Produce, 422 West Jefferson Street, Monticello; Inspected June 22: No violations this inspection.
Steamline BBQ, 311 Tippecanoe Springs Road, Monticello; Inspected June 23: No violations this inspection.
Indiana Beach Camp Store, 3000 North West Shafter Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 28: No violations this inspection.
Caw fee Cup Café 2, 5442 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 28: Three non-critical violations: Chest freezer on east side of building – too much food being stored preventing air flow; Ice machine had build-up on panel inside the machine; Vent above Giles chicken fryer needs cleaned.
KOA Camp Store, 2882 North West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected June 28: One non-critical violation: No temperature measuring device in Pepsi cooler holding eggs, milk and cottage cheese. To be corrected by today.