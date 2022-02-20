January 2022
Dollar General #19337, 6030 E. State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 5: Two non-critical violations: Back storage area floor (North end) needs swept – debris on floor; Ceiling has leak causing exposed insulation and water dripping over food products in store. To be corrected by today.
Monon Connection, 10012 US 421 North, Monon; Inspected Jan. 6: No violations this inspection.
Holy Cow Farm Fresh LLC, 10498 N. US 421, Monon; Inspected Jan 7: No violations this inspection.
La Pasodita Mexican Store, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 7: Need retail license, tax id, instructions on sale of meat. This has to be issued before permit can be issued from Health Department.
Snap Stop, 101 E. Second and Main streets, Burnettsville; Inspected Jan. 11: One critical and three non-critical violations: Food (fried) cheese stix, chicken, etc. being held at 110 degrees. Corrected at time of inspection. Exposed insulation in storeroom ceiling needs to be repaired. To be corrected before next inspection. Vents above frier area have build-up of debris; Cabinet, holding coffee etc., front has build-up needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Down The Street Bar, 101 N. Francis St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 12: No violations this inspection.
Monon Junction House, 210 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected Jan. 13: Two non-critical violations: Wiping cloth towels being used to air dry dishes; Personal items need to have a common area. To be corrected by today.
Two Guys Catering and Bakery, 106 E. Third St., Brookston; Inspected Jan. 14: No violations this inspection.
La Pasodita Mexican Store, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 14: All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 E. Cross St., Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 18: No violations this inspection.
Tienda La Esperanza, 125 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 19: Four critical and seven non-critical violations: Closed restaurant section of store to serving food. Immediately. Food items, cheese, sauces, etc. are not being properly cooled down to store; Kitchen was extremely dirty – floors, counter tops. To be corrected by today. Meat is being stored uncovered. To be corrected immediately. Aisleways are cluttered with shelving and boxes. To be corrected before Friday. All food items must be six inches off floor; Freezers, too many items preventing proper air flow. To be corrected by today. Meat is not properly dated and labeled. To be corrected immediately. Walk-in cooler is extremely dirty; Floor in kitchen needs to be thoroughly cleaned. To be corrected by today. Any storage or refrigeration units that are not being used are to be removed. To be corrected by 30 days.
Tienda La Esperanza, 125 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 19: Two non-critical violations: Bar area needs to be cleaned and any unused items need to be removed; All refrigeration units need to be cleaned before re-opening of kitchen. To be corrected by today.
Tienda La Esperanza, 125 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 20: Three non-critical violations: All violations have been corrected from previous inspections. Outside rear of store needs to be cleaned and equipment removed; All thermometers must be visible and in working order. To be corrected by today. Floor in kitchen must be tiled or painted. To be corrected by 60 days.
Walgreen Co. #10532, 812 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 20: No violations this inspection.
B’s Greek Grill, 1516 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 20: Thermometers must be placed in all refrigeration units before opening; Menu to be provided before opening. To be corrected before opening. Food can be ordered at this point before final inspection.
White County Food Pantry, 1856 Francis St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 24; No violations this inspection.
IU Health White, 720 S. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 25: One non-critical violation: Vents, over food prep area, need to be cleaned or painted. To be corrected by six months.
King Buffet, 938 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 26: One non-critical violation: Spray bottle not marked with content (water). To be corrected by today.
B’s Greek Grill, 1516 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Jan. 28: All violations have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Riverside, 1809 Francis St., Monticello; Inspection Jan. 28: Two non-critical violations: Bottom shelves at dish washing area – very rusty need to be easily cleanable; All items in walk-in cooler and refrigerated units need to be dated and labeled for seven day in and out use. To be corrected by today.