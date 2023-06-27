June 10 – 26
Circuit Court
Divorce
June 16
In Re: The marriage of Sebrina L. VanWinkle and Steven G. VanWinkle
June 20
In Re: The marriage of Jason Kessler and Kacie Kessler
In Re: The marriage of Kevin Speer and Aundrea Speer
June 22
In Re: The marriage of Maria A. Garcia and David A. Reyes Romero
Civil Collections
June 13
Overturf Law f/k/a Overeturf Fowler LLP vs. Dane Clark, Lisa Clark, Ross Clark et al
June 22
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Thomas Brown
Civil Tort
June 13
Dwanna Slaughterbeck vs. Indiana Beach Holdings LLC, Store Master Funding VIII, LLC
June 15
Jennifer Aires vs. Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC
Superior Court
Civil Collections
June 13
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Charles Frybort
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Joseph Kidd
June 14
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Brent Hinesley
June 15
Citibank, N.A. vs. Dane Brennan
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gerald Gallinger
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ted Lewellen
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Daniel Ross
June 16
Ross Education Holdgins, Inc. vs. Makayla Bodine
June 21
Absolute Resolutions vs. Karie Holder
Civil Tort
June 19
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Lawrence Simmons, Kendra Moss
Mortgage Foreclosure
June 15
David N. Jordan vs. Rebecca imus, Shannon Imus
Small Claims
June 15
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Kristopher D. Morris
June 19
Eagle Accounts Group, Inc. vs. Melanie L. Gourley
June 22
Frank Hunicutt vs. Jill Reed, Jeff Reed
June 23
Northern Indiana Public Service Company vs. Tim Downs, Susan Downs
Criminal Court
Circuit
June 16
State of Indiana vs. Judith C. Moore: Murder, initial hearing July 25, 11 a.m.
Superior
June 12
State of Indiana vs. Nicholas E. Williams: possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, Initial hearing June 13; pretrial conference Aug. 2; bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Micah D Maciejack: possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing June 19; diversion pending
State of Indiana vs. Brian D. Barnes: Battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing July 10
State of Indiana vs. Jamie R. Miller: Operating while intoxicated 1st offense, no endangerment, initial hearing June 19, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. David L. Brett: Battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Robert M. Keeton: Resisting Law Enforcement using vehicle, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of syringe, Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; domestic battery w/prior conviction, Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; initial hearing June 13, pretrial conference Aug. 2, jury trial Oct. 24.
State of Indiana vs. Norvin A. Helton III: Driving while suspended w/prior, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing June 12. FTA warrant issued.
June 13
State of Indiana vs. Brendon M. Shearer: Leaving the scene of an accident, driver fails to immediately stop at scene, a Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Nicholas J. Lape: Public intoxication, Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing June 13, pretrial conference Aug. 2, bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Lisa M. Gately: Fraud, level 6 felony; theft where property value is between $750-$50,000, level 6 felony, initial hearing June 19, pretrial conference July 19, jury trial Oct. 24
State of Indiana vs. Isaiah R. Leach: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing; pretrial diversion agreement
June 15
State of Indiana vs. Belky M. Morales Ayala: Theft, A misdemeanor, initial hearing July 10
State of Indiana vs. Micahel B. Bisher: Theft where property value is between $750-$50,000, level 6 felony, initial hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Benjamin K. Smith: Invasion of privacy, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
June 16
State of Indiana vs. Anna C. Jenkins: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing waived, jury trial demand filed, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Vincent T. Breden: Prisoner possessing deadly weapon, level 4 felony, initial hearing June 22, pretrial conference Aug. 17, jury trial Oct. 24
State of Indiana vs. Hannah M. Chiafos: Domestic battery w/prior, level 6 felony, initial hearing June 19, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trial Oct. 24
State of Indiana vs. James E. Pfrommer: Operating while intoxicated first offense no endangerment, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
June 19
State of Indiana vs. Angela M. Lawson: Battery resulting in bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing waived, jury trial demand, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Dylan M. Griffin: Operating while intoxicated with alcohol content at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing waived, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trail Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Alma Garcia Rios: Driver never licensed w/prior, Class A misdemeanor, initian hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Alicia T. Talamantes: Driver never licensed, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Joshua M. Brown: Illegal taking of wild animal, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing July 10
June 20
State of Indiana vs. Aurora A. Ornate Samaniego: Driving while suspended w/prior, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Iverson A. Rodas: Driver never licensed, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing July 10
State of Indiana vs. Matthew D. Fossnock: Domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, level 6 felony, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trial Oct. 24
State of Indiana vs. Billy R. Bennett: Operating while intoxicated with alcohol content at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing waived, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trail Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Christie J. Tribbett: Possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, rescheduled for July 10
State of Indiana vs. Dylan J. Welch: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine less than 5 gms, level 5 felony, initial hearing June 20, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trail Oct. 24
State of Indiana vs. Michael K. Anders: Driver never licensed, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, bench trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Jason A. Simmons: Operating while intoxicated first offense, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26
June 21
State of Indiana vs. Isaiah Phipps: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle, level 6 felony; driving while suspended w/prior, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trial Oct. 12
State of Indiana vs. Claudia A. Alvarado Estudillo: Driver never licensed, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Noah P. Clark-McKinney: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor, initial hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Tristen A. Clements: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing July 17
June 22
State of Indiana vs. Matthew W. Clingenpeel: Domestic battery in presence of child under 16, level 6 felony, initial hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Deandrea M. Perry: Domestic battery in presence of child under 16, level 6 felony, initial hearing July 17
State of Indiana vs. Matthew C. McMichael: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia w/prior, Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended w/prior, Class A misdemeanor, initial hearing June 26, pretrial conference Aug. 16, jury trial Oct. 24
June 23
State of Indiana vs. Christopher T. Baer: Fraud, level 6 felony
State of Indiana vs. Larry S. Lee: Operating while intoxicated w/prior, level 6 felony, initial hearing July 10
State of Indiana vs. Oswaldo A. Lopez Carvasal: Driver never licensed, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing July 10
State of Indiana vs. Isaias D. Orellana Ordoa: Driver never licensed, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing July 24
State of Indiana vs. Olivia G. Morris: Possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor, initial hearing July 17
June 26
State of Indiana vs. Paula J. Sullivan: Battery, Class B misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Payton D. Roberts: Minor consuming alcohol, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Travis A. Coonrod: Minor consuming alcohol, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Kalei H. Allen: Minor consuming alcohol, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Corlis Holeman-Holland: Battery on person less than 14, level 6 felony
