June 27 - July 10
Circuit Court
Divorce
June 27
In Re: the Marriage of Breanna Chandler and Nathan Chandler
June 28
In Re: the Marriage of Rachael Danford and Brad Danford
July 6
In Re: the Marriage of Mark Wright and Susan G. Wright
July 7
In Re: the Marriage of Erendira Encarnacion and Huber Cortes Barerra
Civil Collections
June 28
First Merchants Bank vs. David Ramirez
First Merchants Bank vs. During Pritts, Benjamin Pritts
July 7
Lakes Federal Credit Union vs. Richard Spear
Civil Tort
July 3
Willie E. Peters vs. Nancy Bogan-Spangler, Estate of Terry L. Spangler, deceased
Superior Court
Civil Collections
June 27
Discover Bank vs. McKinnize Chader
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Parker Denny
June 28
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Shannon Cooley
Ceres Solutions Cooperative, Inc. vs. Corrina Than
June 29
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sebastian Nabors
Synchrony Bank vs. Joseph Kidd
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Richard Jennings
July 3
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Scott Clifford
July 5
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Ryan Diener
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Juanita Dunlop
July 6
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Ellen Tennyson
July 7
Capital One, N.A. vs. James Knowling
Capital One, N.A. vs. Joseph Kidd
July 10
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Joshua Wells
Civil Tort
June 28
Peyton Smith, S.S., a minor, b/n/f Bobbi Mull vs. Weston Flory, MRK Design Inc., Grinnell Mutual Insurance Company
July 7
Pennsylvania Lumberman’s Insurance Co. as subrogee vs. Fagus Grecon, Inc., Central Mechanical Systems, Inc., Clarke’s Sheet Metal, Inc. et al
Mortgage Foreclosure
June 29
Bank of Wolcott vs. Baer Enterprises, Inc., Christopher T. Baer
Small Claims
June 29
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Justin P. Duncan
July 5
F. Edward Fisher vs. Doug Geiger
Criminal Court
Superior Court
June 27
State of Indiana vs. Shaun P. Murphy: Domestic Battery - defendant has been previously convicted of a battery or strangulation, Level 5 felony
State of Indiana vs. Taylor E. Thomas: Strangulation, Level 6 felony; domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Santos Gonzalez: Public intoxication - endangers his/her life, Class B misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Sierra L. Miller: Public intoxication - endangers his/her life, Class B misdemeanor
July 5
State of Indiana vs. Michael L. Lemaster: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license w/prior, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Anthony I. Andasol: Driving while suspended, prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor; Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Jordan E. Thompson: Driving while suspended, prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Wendy Abrego Hercules: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Sandarye A. Sarceno Campos: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Alexander O. Hernandez: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Jose S. Castellon Guevara: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Frank E. Helfrich: Driving while suspended, prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Erick O. Garcia Contreras: Intimidation, defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony
State of Indiana vs. Jimmie D. Evans: Public intoxication - endangers his/her life, Class B misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct, Class B misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Joshua D. Randolph: Strangulation, Level 6 felony; domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Reina Hercules De Abrego: Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Ana C. Zuniga Arevalo: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. David O. Arevalo: Operating vehicle w/alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor; operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Santos Gonzalez: Intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony; public intoxication endangers life of another, Class B misdemeanor
July 6
State of Indiana vs. Lourdes V. Morocho Chimbo: False government identification, Class A misdemeanor; operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Kyle L. Bunnell: Domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Juan Gomez Jacobo: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Brianna D. Mossholder: Operating vehicle w alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated endangering a person, Class. A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Marlon B. Ayala Delgado: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Antonio R. Levy: Identity deception, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle w/ Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, Class C misdemeanor