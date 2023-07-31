July 11 - July 31
Circuit Court
Divorce
July 13
In Re: The marriage of Christopher Ruthenberg and Caressa Ruthenberg
July 17
In Re: The marriage of Johnathon Dalton and Laura Dalton
July 24
In Re: The marriage of Courtney R. Miller and Donald J. Miller
July 28
In Re: The marriage of Corey Redinbo and Darina Redinbo
July 31
In Re: The marriage of Christian Miller and Jordan Miller
Civil Collections
July 17
Discover Bank vs. Lexus Scheller
July 18
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Joshua Markin
July 20
Communitywide FCU vs. Judith Ashley
July 27
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Richard Hall
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Heather Linback
July 28
Midland Credit Management, Inc.. vs. Anna Reed
July 31
Discover Bank vs. Michelle Marlow
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. William Spurlock
Civil Tort
July 18
Jerry d. Flanigan, Pamela Sue Flanigan vs. Suella R. Diggs
Alexander J. Batalis vs. Monticello Police Department, City of Monticello
July 20
Todd Button vs. Bobby Brown, Rochelle Brown, Sandra Brown
Mortgage Foreclosure
July 26
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Kathleen Karyn Flynn-De Leon, LVNV Funding LLC, Midland Credit Management, Inc.
Superior Court
Civil Collections
July 12
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Daniel Novak
July 14
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Kaylie Black
July 18
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. John Belden
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Bradley Holcomb
July 20
Capital One, N.A. vs. Derrick Lewis
Absolute Resolutions vs. Jennifer Lynch
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Nathanial Newlin
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. John Homan
July 27
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Robert Tate
Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Capital One, N. vs. Paul Hurd
Civil Tort
July 11
Rex L. Brummett vs. Amilcar Bustos Rojas, Partners Construction LLC, West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
July 20
Carmen Valladares vs. Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC
Small Claims
July 14
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Sabrina M. Wells
July 26
Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company, a/s/o Bertha Ojeda vs. Christopher Ortiz
July 31
Stan Rosendahl vs. John E. Wampler, Madison Specialized Services LLC
Criminal Court
July 7
State of Indiana vs. Dwight Lee Pearson: Operating a vehicle w/ alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Bara John: Theft where value of property is between $750 and 50,000, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Precious D. DeJesus: Theft where value of property is between $750 and 50,000, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Maria Gomez Vasquez: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Alfredo Ochoa Jaimes: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Gail A Kleyla: Theft where value of property is between $740 and $50,000, Level 6 felony.
July 10
State of Indiana vs. Kimberly S. Ireland: Possession of methamphetamine; this is the basic offense and for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; criminal trespass defendant not having contractual interest in property knowingly, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Shawn B Merritt: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Heather E. Hines: Possession of methamphetamine; this is the basic offense and for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Amber R. Ford: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Donald E. Dilling: Possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Anthony W. Rush: Possession of methamphetamine; this is the basic offense and for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Tyson A. Wireman: Battery against a public safety official, Level 6 felony; public intoxication - endangers his/her life, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Howard P. Baker: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substance, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Thomas F. Warren: Maintaining a common nuisance -controlled substances, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
July 11
State of Indiana vs. Devon A. Pezel: Dealing in marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. William A. Rater: Battery resulting in bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Erick Zavala Miranda: Battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony.
July 12
State of Indiana vs. Robert Blamer: domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 5 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Oseas O. Abrego Hernandez: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Cierra S. Harner: Minor consuming alcohol, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose S. Coreas Siguenza: Driving while suspended, knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Victor S. Werling: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent too .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor.
July 13
State of Indiana vs. Joshua J. Isom: Dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount between 5 and 10 grams, Level 3 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Douglas Lee Kindley: Driving while suspended, knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Benjamin J. Denniston: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jordan Micah Freshour: Criminal trespass, defendant not having contractual interest in property, knowingly, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Steven L. Metz: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense and amount is between 5 and 10, Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Fawn M. Hernandez: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense and amount is between 5 and 10, Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. David J. Brooks: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense and amount is between 5 and 10, Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Daniel H. Grover: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense and amount is between 5 and 10, Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
July 14
State of Indiana vs. Van Lal Lian: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Ashley N. Wlodarski: Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more where defendant has a prior conviction, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Travis E. Johns: Failure to register as a sex or violent offender where defendant has prior conviction, Level 5 felony; dissemination of matter harmful to minors, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Christine K. Hurley: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Chase J. Reichel: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Asher A. Clay: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Abelardo Ortiz Ortiz: Driving while suspended, knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Arely Nataren Ayala: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
July 17
State of Indiana vs. Aaron Willis: Burglary, Level 5 felony; auto theft of entire vehicle, Level 6 felony; theft, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Lexi M. Geldes: Possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Karla A. Beltran: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Demies J. Moffitt: Battery, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Andre R. Bell II: Invasion of privacy - violates protective order, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Andre R. Bell II: Domestic battery, Class C misdemeanor.
July 18
State of Indiana vs. Salvador Torres Mendoza: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Christopher Bates: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Erick Cartagena Portillo: Resisting law enforcement, defendant knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct, Class A misdemeanor; false informing substantially hinders a law enforcement process, Class A misdemeanor.
July 19
In re: The interstate transfer of probation of Rose A. Gilbreath
In re: The interstate transfer of probation of Talissa R. Morgan
State of Indiana vs. Arturo Avendano Lopez: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose L. Figueroa-Figueroa: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Clinton R. Pick: Nonsupport of a dependent child, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Brandy Kingery: Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more with prior conviction, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Mandy M. Werner: Theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Carols Orellana Monge: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
July 20
State of Indiana vs. William A. Brockman: Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Janice S. Fisher: Possession of methamphetamine basic offense for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jimmy L. Philo: Operating vehicle with ACE to .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose G. Garza: Unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction within last 15 years, Level 5 felony; operating vehicle while intoxicated first offense, no endangerment, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Scot E. Fisher: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances, Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine basic level for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Denis E. Ordonez Betancourth: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Victoria A. Jaimez: Driving while suspended, knowing violation and prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Hailey N. Applegate: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Angelina D. Davis: Assisting a criminal defendant not being a parent, child or spouse of another person; Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Denis Hernandez: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jacob P. Ireland: Possession of methamphetamine basic offense for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; criminal trespass defendant not having contractual interest in property, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jacob P. Ireland: Theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance - controlled substances, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Kate M. Allman: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor/
State of Indiana vs. Shanon M. Terry: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Angel T. Johnson: Criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanor.
July 21
State of Indiana vs. Santos Gonzalez: Torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal knowingly, Level 6 felony; cruelty to an animal first offense, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Noe Y Lipe Mejia: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Timothy Trimble: Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with prior conviction, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Trenten L. Doyle: Reckless driving at unreasonable high or low speed so to endanger safety, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Maria Gomez Vasquez: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
July 22
State of Indiana vs. Christopher Scott Mohr: Sexual batter - victim compelled to submit by force or imminent threat, Level 6 felony; battery, Class B misdemeanor.
July 24
State of Indiana vs. Darney R. Karim: Domestic battery defendant has prior conviction for any sort fo battery or strangulation, Level 6 felony; strangulation, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Thomas Wayne Phillips: Intimidation, defendant draws or uses deadly weapon, Level 5 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Miguel A. Avelar Hilario: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jaydon X. Koczan Steele: Possession of cocaine, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose Lamon Garrido: Operating vehicle with ACE at least .08, but less then .15, Class C misdemeanor; knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Tristin Joel Box: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. James Paulsen: Operating vehicle while intoxicated w/prior conviction within 7 years, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Milton A. Lemas Valle: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
July 25
State of Indiana vs. Ethan M. Alilovich: Prisoner possessing dangerous device or material, Level 5 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Timothy M. Copenhaver: Possession of cocaine, Level 6 felony; domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Phenix L. Mabe: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Orlando Jose-Gonzalez Serna: Failure to register as a sex or violent offender, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Stephanie N. Stockdale: Possession of cocaine, Level 6 felony; domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia; Class C misdemeanor.
July 26
State of Indiana vs. Doris J. Walker: Possession of methamphetamine basic offense for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Robert A. Siegfred: Invasion of privacy - violates protective order, Class A misdemeanor.
In re: The intrastate transfer of probation for Caleb N. McTigue
State of Indiana vs. Erick R. Cartagena Portillo: Driving while suspended w/prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
July 27
State of Indiana vs. Erika Tobar Ramirez: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Catalino J. Hernandez Cisneros: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Andrew I. Lewis: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Michael A. Donaldson: Domestic battery, w/previous conviction of battery or strangulation, Level 5 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Douglas G. Murray: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense for any amount below 5, Level 6 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of syringe, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance Schedule I, II, III, or IV, Class A misdemeanor.
July 28
State of Indiana vs. Rachel A. Cain: Check fraud, but enhanced by amount which is between $750 to $50,000, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Tiffany M. Limonello: Possession of paraphernalia w/prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor; Operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, Class C misdemeanor.
July 31
State of Indiana vs. Michael L. Smith: Driving while suspended with prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Ricardo Duran Avila: Driving while suspended with prior conviction within 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Brian Farella: Causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle with an ACE to .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Getulio Morales Morales: Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Allison M, Conklin: Operating a motor boat with an ACE of .08 or more, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Daniel Acuna Mendez: Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Marlon Hetherington: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor.