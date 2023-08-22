Aug. 16-22
Circuit Court
Divorce
Aug. 16
In Re: The marriage of Dalton Sowder and April Sowder
Aug. 18
In Re: The marriage of Sara Franceschina and John Franceschina
In Re: The marriage of Steven Castaneda and Yvette A. Castaneda
Civil Collections
Aug. 17
First Merchants Bank a/k/a First Merchants Bank, N.A. vs. Caleb Pavey
Aug. 18
Monticello Fire Dept. vs. Bradly Holcomb
Civil Tort
Aug. 18
Dana Shelton vs. Chestnut Village, ZZZ Access Housing of White County Inc.
Superior Court
Civil Collections
Aug. 16
Discover Bank vs. Estefany Salinas
Aug. 17
Td Bank USA N.A. vs. Shawna Duncan
Aug. 18
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Naomi Kopka
Citibank, N.A. vs. Christopher Biggs
Small Claims
Aug. 16
Management Advantage Inc. Agent for Freight Multihousing Investments vs. Ryan A. Fender, Alexander J. Lamar
Criminal
Aug. 16
State of Indiana vs. Lilian Hernandez Portillo: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior), Class C misdemeanor.
Aug. 17
State of Indiana vs. Justin J. Budimir: Intimidation, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Daniel N. Baird II: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Ashley Holmes: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction within seven years, Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
Aug. 18
State of Indiana vs. Daniel A. Hernandez Garcia: Knowingly operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Devaun Montae Clay: Dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture/deliver/finance 10 or more grams, Level 2 felony; dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance with weight at least 28 grams, Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic drug of 28 or more grams, Level 3 felony; possession of narcotic drug, Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; unlawful carrying of a handgun, Class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon, Level 4 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Paul Douglas Crenshaw III: Dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture/deliver/finance 10 or more grams, Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic drug of 28 or more grams, Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of narcotic drug, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Rodin N. Vigil Medina: False identity statement w/intent to mislead public servants, Class A misdemeanor; knowingly operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Brian Ramirez: Driving while suspended, prior conviction w/in 10 years, Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Ethan Edmundson: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor.
Aug. 20
State of Indiana vs. Alyssa Lytle: Burglary with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony; burglary of a dwelling, Level 4 felony; auto theft, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Nathan Cottrell: Burglary with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony; burglary of a dwelling, Level 4 felony; auto theft, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
Aug. 21
State of Indiana vs. Miguel De La Cruz Texcahua: Knowingly operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Arnold E. Wireman III: Theft, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Tyler Jerome: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.