Week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 5

Circuit Court

Civil Collections

Aug. 29

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Scott Jacobsma

Aug. 31

Mariner Finance LLC vs. Jordan Scott

Mariner Finance LLC vs. Anthony Tennyson

Mariner Finance LLC vs. Joshua Cottrell

Mortgage Foreclosure

Aug. 29

Regions Bank dab Regions Mortgage vs. Kyle L. Miller, Taylor A. Brown, Synchrony Bank

Superior Court

Civll Collections

Aug. 29

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Heather Royer

Aug. 31

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Douglass Whiteman

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kevin Markham

Sept. 1

LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. Wendy Ferguson

Civil Tort

Sept. 1

Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company vs. John A. Parks

Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company vs. Tiffany R. Kubica

Criminal

Aug. 30

State of Indiana vs. Austin D. Schultz: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle, Level 6 felony.

State of Indiana vs. John W. Szabela: Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous individual, Class A misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Steven Ashley: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Robert Howard: Unlawful carrying of a handgun - prior felony conviction, Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine basilisks offense amount is between 5 and 10 grams, Level 5 felony; unlawful possession of syringe, Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of legend drug, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Sheila B. Perez Maldonado: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle, Level 6 felony; operating vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.

Aug 31

State of Indiana vs. Tramone M. Woods: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Jose A. Argueta: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor; operating vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Devoed Laws III: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. David E. Sanchez Maravilla: Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Danielle N. Marchlik; Driving while suspended w/prior conviction within 10 years.

State of Indiana vs. Brittany N. Krintz: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Teresa M. McFadden: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Jay L. Reed: Theft, Class A misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Emilio A. Bustos Rojas: Operating vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Daniel Reynoso: Operating vehicle without ever receiving license, Class A misdemeanor; False identity statement with intent to mislead pubic servants, Class A misdemeanor.

State of Indiana vs. Breanna Lynn Hunt: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

