Week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 5
Circuit Court
Civil Collections
Aug. 29
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Scott Jacobsma
Aug. 31
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Jordan Scott
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Anthony Tennyson
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Joshua Cottrell
Mortgage Foreclosure
Aug. 29
Regions Bank dab Regions Mortgage vs. Kyle L. Miller, Taylor A. Brown, Synchrony Bank
Superior Court
Civll Collections
Aug. 29
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Heather Royer
Aug. 31
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Douglass Whiteman
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kevin Markham
Sept. 1
LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. Wendy Ferguson
Civil Tort
Sept. 1
Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company vs. John A. Parks
Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company vs. Tiffany R. Kubica
Criminal
Aug. 30
State of Indiana vs. Austin D. Schultz: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. John W. Szabela: Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous individual, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Steven Ashley: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Robert Howard: Unlawful carrying of a handgun - prior felony conviction, Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine basilisks offense amount is between 5 and 10 grams, Level 5 felony; unlawful possession of syringe, Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of legend drug, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Sheila B. Perez Maldonado: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle, Level 6 felony; operating vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
Aug 31
State of Indiana vs. Tramone M. Woods: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose A. Argueta: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, Class C misdemeanor; operating vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Devoed Laws III: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. David E. Sanchez Maravilla: Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Danielle N. Marchlik; Driving while suspended w/prior conviction within 10 years.
State of Indiana vs. Brittany N. Krintz: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Teresa M. McFadden: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jay L. Reed: Theft, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Emilio A. Bustos Rojas: Operating vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Daniel Reynoso: Operating vehicle without ever receiving license, Class A misdemeanor; False identity statement with intent to mislead pubic servants, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Breanna Lynn Hunt: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.