Week of Sept. 6-12
Circuit Court
Divorce
Sept. 8
In Re: The marriage of Nancy E. Orellana and Pedro A. Ruiz Maravilla
Sept. 11
In Re: The marriage of Mason B. Smith and Amy D. Hintz
In Re: The marriage of Mia Salyers and Kevin Salyers
Sept. 12
In Re: The marriage of Ashley Stepp and Aaron Steppingstones
Civil Collections
Sept. 12
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Sharon Lawley
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Saira Morales
Superior Court
Civil Collections
Sept. 6
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rebecca Shireman
Sept. 7
Discover Bank vs. Christopher Miller
Sept. 11
CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. Kathy Crouse
Small Claims
Sept. 6
DW Anderson Plumbing LLC dba Anderson Plumbing vs. Oakdale Bar and Grill
Criminal
Sept. 7
State of Indiana vs. Yoni A. Hernandez Cisneros: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Kevin L. Reynolds: Conversion, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Rosanna M. Reynolds: Conversion, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Reynaldo Perez: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated w/prior, Level 6 felony; driving while suspended w/prior, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Michelle R. Lovvorn: Operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent too .15 or more, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
Sept. 8
State of Indiana vs. Auston Teller: Operating a vehicle with and ACE of .08 or more w/prior, Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, Level 6 felony; domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony; criminal mischief damage between $750 and $50,000, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Emma Owens: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Ambrosio J. Leonides: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Rosa Linares: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Oliva E. Ronal: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose Alejandrez Lopez: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Kenneth Laberta: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor; interference with the reporting of a crime, Class
A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Julie A. Ransone: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jose Casteneda Morales: Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Apryl S. Keesling: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
Sept. 11
State of Indiana vs. Kyle Emanuel Gholston: False identity w/intent to mislead public servants, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving licenses, Class A misdemeanor.
Sept. 12
State of Indiana vs. Brian D. Terdoest: Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with prior, Level 6 felony; public intoxication endangering, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Zackery S. Sloan: Intimidation, defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony; pointing a firearm at another, Level 6 felony; domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Nancy C. De La O Triminio: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving license with prior, Class A misdemeanor.
All defendants are innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.