May 16 – May 24
Circuit Court
May 16 – May 24
Circuit Court
Divorces
May 17
In Re: the Marriage of Tracey Gavin and Eric Gavin
May 23
In Re: the Marriage of Spencer Roller and Jessica Roller
In Re: the Marriage of Robert Schmidt and Samantha Schmidt
Civil Collections
May 19
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v Michael Sundy
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v Robert Mull
May 20
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v Zephaniah Conley
May 24
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v Robert Bingham
Monticello Fire Department v Timothy Longe
Mortgage Foreclosures
May 24
US Bank Trust Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely v Kenneth C. Laberta and Bonnie L. Laberta
Superior Court
Small Claims
May 17
DW Anderson Plumbing LLC dba Anderson Plumbing v Andrea Bennett
May 22
Jesse Douglass v Genevieve Latta
Civil Collection
May 16
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v EJ Thomas
LVNV Funding LLC v Victoria Minder
Midland Credit Management Inc. v William Auxier
May 21
Credit Acceptance Corp v Kimberly Miller
May 22
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v Chelsey Heath
May 24
LVNV Funding LLC v Dawn St. Clair
LVNV Funding LLC v Steven Cudworth
Civil Tort
May 17
Keith Scriven, Melanie Scriven v Edward L. Kennedy, as personal representative of the Estate of Ethan E, Power Electronics USA, Inc.
May 19
Northern Indiana Public Service Company v Cardoza Installers LLC
May 23
Erik Olson v Luke Rubsam, Tim L. Drake, Drake Hauling LLC
