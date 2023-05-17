WHITE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
CIVIL COLLECTION
May 8
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Gary Culp
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs Jennifer Lynch
DIVORCE
May 5
In Re: The marriage of Sebastian Nabors and Allisa Nabors
May 9
In Re: The marriage of Cathy Jo Ross and Tony Lee Ross Jr.
In Re: The marriage of Jennifer M. Zile and Jordan G. Zile
May 10
In Re: The marriage of April Rogers and Shane Whiteman
SUPERIOR COURT
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
April 24
Citibank N.A. vs Thomas Brown
April 26
Synchrony Bank vs Mike Capitanio
April 26
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs Jessica Conner
Mariner Finance LLC vs Rachelle Haslett
May 3
Merchants Acceptance Corp vs John Snowberger
May 8
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Craig Janota
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Joshua Hollis
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Breanna Cory
May 10
Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs Richard Flores
May 12
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Justin Gardner
May 15
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Roger Wilson
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs David Diaz, Hope Diaz
CIVIL TORT
April 27
Mikiala Collins, LaDena Lewis vs Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC
April 28
Cathy J. Klopfenstein vs Jesse E. Miller
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES
April 25
US Bank Trust, National Association, as Trustee Successor in…vs Katrina Wooten, Marty R. Wooten, Arcadia Recovery Bureau LLC, F/K/A Accounts Recovery Bureau, Inc.
April 26
Old National Bank vs the unknown heirs at law of Betty J. Fisher, deceased, occupants of 5734 E. Chalmers Rd., Northern Lights Lake Home, LLP
DIVORCE
April 24
In Re: The marriage of Tasha A. Allen and Rodney L. Allen
April 26
In Re: The marriage of Glen R. Floyd and Stephanie Lynn Floyd
In Re: The marriage of Jennifer Murphy and Shaun Murphy
April 27
In Re: The marriage of Rebecca McDonald v James D. McDonald
SMALL CLAIMS
April 25
Doren W. Green vs Thomas Bochnicka