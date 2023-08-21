For the week of Aug. 12-18
Saturday, Aug. 12
Anthony Rayburn, 30, of Monticello, was arrested for battery.
Hermogenes Cortez, 35, of Monon, was arrested for operator never licensed.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Jazmin Diaz Fuentes, 21, of Monon, was arrested for operator never licensed.
Blake Huffman, 31, of Crozet, Virginia, was arrested for theft, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self.
Monday, Aug. 14
Ashley Holmes, 33, of Wabash, was arrested for possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana w/prior, resisting law enforcement, OWI refusal and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Justin Budimir, 37, of Monon, was arrested for intimidation.
Daniel Baird II, no age or address listed, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Ethan Edmundson, 33, of Monticello, was arrested for domestic battery.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Rodin Vigil Medina, 43, of Monon, was arrested for false identity statement and operator never licensed.
All suspects are presumed innocent until or unless found guilty in a court of law.