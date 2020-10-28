The Board of Trustees of North White School Corporation met in a Regular Meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, following the adjournment of the Public Hearing on the 2021 Budgets in the Library of North White Middle-High School at 305 E. Broadway St., Monon, according to Indiana Code 10-5-3-2, Public Law 57, and the rules of the Board.
Board members present were Jim White, Terry Smith, Joshua Robertson, Scott Williams, Rebecca Princell, Shannon Mattix and Ricki Westerhouse. Also present were Nicholas G. Eccles, Superintendent, Karen Pfledderer, Emma Conwell, Robert Little, Andrew Hawk, Ashley Culross, Dr. Elizabeth Dean, Todd Shriver and Scott E. Denton.
Call to Order: Mr. White called the Regular Meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance followed, a Quorum was recognized and visitors were welcomed to the meeting. Mr. White asked if there were any additions or corrections to the minutes of the Aug. 10, 2020, Regular meeting. The minutes were approved, with no objections, by unanimous consent.
Claims and payrolls were presented to the Board and discussed. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve to pay claims 11129277 through and including 11129464. The claims and payrolls were approved, with no objections, by unanimous consent.
Action to Amend (Emergency additions) and/or approve Agenda – None.
Student Recognitions – Mr. Hawk announced the April “Student of the Month” at the North White Elementary School. He announced Jimmy Mata Pecina who is in the fifth grade. Jimmy is the son of Beatriz Pecina and Ignacio Mata. Mrs. Mattix, Jimmy’s teacher, nominated him for this award. Mr. Hawk announced the May “Student of the Month” at the North White Elementary School. He announced Luke Westerhouse who is in the first grade. Luke is the son of Christy and Kyle Westerhouse. Mrs. Smith, Luke’s teacher, nominated him for this award. Mr. Hawk announced the September “Student of the Month” at the North White Elementary School. He announced Lennox Alvarez who is in Kindergarten. Lennox is the son of Cortney and Gil Alvarez. Mrs. Ousley, Lennox’s teacher, nominated him for this award.
Miss Culross announced the April “Student of the Month” at the North White High School. She announced Colton DeVries who is in the eleventh grade. Colton is the son of Barbara Hensley. Mr. Heimlich, Colton’s teacher, nominated him for this award. Miss Culross announced the April “Student of the Month” at the North White Middle School. She announced Logun Sloan who is in the seventh grade. Logun is the son of Wendy McCutchen. Miss Culross, Logun’s teacher, nominated him for this award.
Dr. Dean announced the September “Student of the Month” at the North White High School. She announced Herber Mendez who is in the ninth grade. Herber is the son of Isela and Herber Mendez Sr. Mr. Hubbard, Herber’s teacher, nominated him for this award. Dr. Dean announced the September “Student of the Month” at the North White Middle School. She announced Ben Sherrick who is in the eighth grade. Ben is the son of Katie and Troy Sherrick. Mrs. Lawson, Ben’s teacher, nominated him for this award.
Hearing of Patrons – None.
Action Items/Reports – Personnel Report/Recommendations – Certified – Resignation – Ashley Ruemler – NW M-HS Health Sciences Teacher – Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Ms. Princell; Carried 7 – 0. ECA – Resignations – Jennifer Owens – Seventh Grade Volleyball Coach – Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Ms. Princell; Carried 7 – 0; Darian Fleck – Sixth Grade Volleyball Coach – Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Mr. Robertson; Carried 7 – 0. Classified – Hiring Recommendation (Pending Expanded Background Check) – Julie Salomon – Cafeteria Staff – Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Ms. Princell; Carried 7 – 0. ECA – Hiring Recommendation (Pending Expanded Background Check) – Darian Fleck – Seventh grade Volleyball – Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Ms. Princell; Carried 7 – 0.
Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the Resolution to Adopt the 2021 Capital Projects Plan. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Ms. Princell seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit A”. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the Resolution to Adopt the 2021 Bus Replacement Plan. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit B”. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the Resolution to Modify the 2021 Debt Service Fund, Education Fund, and /or Operations Fund. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Ms. Princell seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit C”. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the 2020-2021 School Improvement Plan (SIP) for the NWES. Ms. Princell moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Williams seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the 2020-2021 School Improvement Plan (SIP) for the NWM-HS. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Ms. Princell seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the 2020-2021 NWSC Evaluation Plan to specifically meet the needs of North White’s certified staff. This includes but is not limited to the following employees: Teachers, Administrators, Counselors, Principals and the Superintendent. The evaluation plan went through the “Discussion” process with the NWCTA. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit D”. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve to adopt NEOLA Policy 3220.01 – Teacher Appreciation Grants (TAG). Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Ms. Princell seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit E”. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the second reading and Adoption of NEOLA Policies vol. 32 No. 2. Ms. Princell moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 6 – 1, with Mr. Mattix opposed. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the change of Central Office closing dates to Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 and Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 so that these dates correspond to the updated Fall Break schedule. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Ms. Princell seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0.
Information Items – Mr. White announced the following fundraisers: NW Volleyball – T-shirt Sales – Aug. 3 – 7, 2020; NW National Honor Society – Fannie May Candy Sales; Oct. 7 – 21, 2020; NWMS Lego Robotics – Snack Sales; NWHS Student Council – Homecoming T-shirt Sales – Sept. 10 – 20, 2020.
Mr. White announced the following donations: Carroll White REMC — $200 to PBIS at the NW M-HS; Austin Alexander — $500 to the NW M-HS English Department; Community Foundation of White County — $3,688 to the NW M-HS Music Department; Melinda Sheffer – A Stella Acoustic Guitar to the NW M-HS Music Department; Anonymous – Used drum set the NW M-HS Music Department; IU Health Arnett Hospital — $3,000 to our school nurse for needs to being the school year.
Mr. White announced the following Grant information: Arconic Foundation — $1,000 to the HS Robitics Team and to the Robo Vikings.
Mr. Eccles updated the Board on the following facilities updates: Mr. Cook is continuing work on the Boilers and Chillers; The next phase of the construction is meeting with Tecton to discuss windows and doors at the M-HS.
Mr. Hawk, NWES Principal reported on the following: Sept. 21, 2020 – Elearning Day and Parent Teacher Conferences will be scheduled for in-person or virtual; Mobile Dentist – Date TBA in October, 2020; Nine students came back to in-class learning vs virtual learning.
Dr. Dean, NWMS-HS Assistant Principal, reported on the following: Sept. 21, 2020 – Elearning Day and Parent Teacher Conferences; 10 students came back to in-class learning vs virtual learning.
Mr. Eccles, Superintendent, reported on the following: ADM count is currently at 846 as of Sept. 14, 2020; IASBO Conference will be virtual on Nov. 9, 2020; School Resource Officer Contract changes.
Hearing of Patrons – None
School Board Comments – None.
Meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.