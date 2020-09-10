Aug. 28
12:29 a.m. – 3200 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
2:06 a.m. – 300 block of South Third Street, Monticello, assist invalid
2:15 a.m. – 300 block of South Third Street, Monticello, assist invalid
5:39 a.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
3:54 p.m. – Indiana 119 and Pennsylvania Street, Buffalo, EMS call
5:21 p.m. – 1900 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
9:40 p.m. – 100 block of South Logan Street, Idaville, EMS call
11:39 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, blood draw for law enforcement
Aug. 29
12:08 a.m. – 200 block of South Park Drive, Monticello, EMS call
8:27 a.m. – 100 block of North Bluff Street, Monticello, EMS call
11:35 a.m. – 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:58 p.m. – 5100 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2 p.m. – 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries
6:16 p.m. – 400 block of South Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call
7:33 p.m. – 300 block of South Street, Buffalo, EMS call
Aug. 30
3:53 a.m. – 200 block of South Beach Drive, Monticello, assist invalid
7:38 a.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
2:30 p.m. – 4100 block of East Arrowhead Road, Monticello, EMS call
5:48 p.m. – 300 block of South Washington Street, Reynolds, EMS call
Aug. 31
1:10 a.m. – 800 block of Wood Street, Brookston, EMS call
7:30 p.m. – 200 block of Pine Street, Monon, EMS call
8:28 p.m. – 300 block of West Third Street, Brookston, EMS call
Sept. 1
12:07 a.m. – 300 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:18 a.m. – 300 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:01 a.m. – 11800 block of West Lookout Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:14 a.m. – 100 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:31 a.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:04 p.m. – 200 block of West Marion Street, Monticello, EMS call
1:19 p.m. – North Boone Street, Reynolds, EMS call
3:01 p.m. – 300 block of West Broadway Street, Monon, EMS call
3:33 p.m. – 200 block of North Race Street, Monon, EMS call
9:07 p.m. – 4900 block of Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, EMS call
Sept. 2
12:24 a.m. – Interstate 65 mile marker 187, Brookston, EMS call
3:06 a.m. – 2200 block of South 300 East, Monticello, EMS call
10:49 a.m. – 200 block of East Main Street, Yeoman, EMS call
4:19 p.m. – 4300 block of East 1000 South, Brookston, EMS call
4:55 p.m. – 800 block of Lincoln Street, Monon, EMS call
6:15 p.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:17 p.m. – Intersection of North Sixth Street and Rickey Road, Monticello, rescue responds to vehicle crash
10:45 p.m. – 8000 block of North Wilson Street, Monticello, EMS call
Sept. 3
2:21 a.m. – 12900 block of North 1225 West, Monticello, EMS call
3:50 a.m. – 4100 block of East 100 North, Monticello, EMS call
3:52 a.m. – 9600 block of North Meridian Road, Monon, EMS call
6:12 a.m. – 3100 block of North 400 East, Monticello, EMS call
8:33 a.m. – 600 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
9:28 a.m. – 9000 block of North 900 West, Delphi, EMS incident, other
11:38 a.m. – 500 block of South Illinois Street, Monticello, EMS call
12:36 p.m. – 5200 block of East Chandler Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
2:29 p.m. – 5000 block of East Oriole Drive, Monticello, EMS call
4:44 p.m. – 7100 block of North Lakewood Drive, Monticello, EMS call
Sept. 4
9:27 a.m. – 6600 block of Hunter Ridge Court, Monticello, EMS call
11:40 a.m. – Main and South streets, Monticello, motor vehicle accident with injuries
12:04 p.m. – 225 North, Monticello, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
4:37 p.m. – 900 block of West Washington Street Monticello, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident
5 p.m. – 11900 West 725 North, Monticello, EMS call
5:35 p.m. – Main and Ohio streets, Monticello, motor vehicle accident
5:37 p.m. – 5200 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
8:03 p.m. – 200 block of Water Tower Drive, Monon, motor vehicle accident with injuries
9:22 p.m. – 800 block of Lincoln Street, Monon, EMS call