R&M, 347 N. Prairie St., Brookston: Inspected Feb. 7: One critical and three non-critical violations: Hand sink in kitchen prep area is not working. To be corrected by 30 days. All equipment that is not working properly must be repaired or removed. To be corrected by 30 days. All personal items must be kept in common area – cannot be stored in food prep area; Meat cutting and prep area floors are very dirty. To be corrected by today.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 7: No violations this inspection.
A.J. Petroleum, Inc., 201 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 7: One critical and two non-critical violations: Insect trap hanging directly over food prep area; All refrigeration units must have visible temperature measuring devices; No papers to access donuts from case. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General, 834 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 7: One non-critical violation: Air gap on rear doors of store. To be corrected by 30 days.
R&M, 710 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 8: Three non-critical violations: Several ceiling tiles, in storeroom, needs replaced. To be corrected by 30 days. Center walk-in cooler, floor needs swept; East, walk-in cooler, all food items must be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected by today.
Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 W. Broadway, Monticello: Three non-critical violations: Overhead lights are not properly working in walk-in cooler. To be corrected by 30 days. Black wire grate on pop machine needs cleaned; Drain, on Coke machine, is not properly functioning. To be corrected by today.
Family Express #28, 112 N. Sixth St., Monticello: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 303 W. Second St., Burnettsville: No violations this inspection. In process of store inventory.
American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 9: No violations this inspection.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 9: Two non-critical violations: Vents in dining area need to be cleaned; Several items in walk-in cooler are not dated and labeled for seven-day use. To be corrected by today.
G.J. Gill, 105 W. Second St., Reynolds: Inspected Feb. 10: No violations this inspection.
Wendy’s, 1064 W. Broadway St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 10: No violations this inspection.
Manny’s Korner, 733 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 11: One non-critical violation: Exposed wires on south wall – needs to be repaired. To be corrected by one week.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 N. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 15: Two non-critical violations: No certified food handler on site- To be corrected by “in process”. No sanitizing bucket in prep area for wiping towels. To be corrected by today.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt, Monticello: Inspected Feb. 15: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 E. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 16: One non-critical violation: Ceiling in prep area needs repaired. To be corrected by 30 days.
USA, 401 E. US 24, Reynolds: Inspected Feb. 16: Three non-critical violations: Chest freezer by dishwashing area needs to be defrosted. To be corrected by 30 days. Freezer in prep area bottom shelf needs cleaned; Several items in walk-in cooler need to be covered dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today.
J & J Roadhouse, Indiana 43, Brookston: Inspected Feb. 22: No violations this inspection.
F.O. Eagles, 402 N. Third St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 22: No violations this inspection.
HGMG Good to Go, 202 N. Range St., Wolcott: Inspected Feb. 23: Two non-critical violations: Large cans of olives and sausage gravy, in walk-in cooler, need to be dated and labeled for use; Ceiling above pizza oven has debris. To be corrected by today.
Oak and Barrel, 927 N. Sixth St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 24: No violations this inspection.
Good Life Nutrition, 132 S Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 25: No violations this inspection.
Top Notch, 113 W. Third St., Brookston: Inspected Feb. 28: Five non-critical violations: Personal items, purse and coat, being stored on prep unit in back prep area, need to find common area; Mop bucket, with mop in water, being improperly stored; Bottom shelf under three-bay sink needs cleaned – New liner as to make it easily cleanable; Microwave in prep area needs cleaned; Exterior of all equipment needs to be cleaned on a daily basis. To be corrected by today.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello: Inspected Feb. 28: Two critical and five non-critical violations: Refrigeration unit holding pizza topping is not working. Items moved to another unit. Not to be used until repaired or replaced; Store is extremely dirty in food prep area. To be corrected by today. Container holding sauce for food items in extremely dirty; Items in walk-in cooler not dated and labeled for use; Pizza ovens are extremely dirty at time of inspection; Floors need cleaned in front and dishwashing area of the store; All food items in all refrigeration units are not being dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today.