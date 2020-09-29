MONON — North White prides itself on being a deep team.
Nineteen players have participated in 67 percent or more of its 15 matches. Sixteen have played in 12 or more, and seven have played in all 15.
When an instance like Monday’s occurred — where three starters are out with injury — head coach Jeremy Boszor has confidence his team will still perform well.
A 7-1 win against Victory Christian Academy was all Boszor needed to reaffirm his feelings.
“They meshed well together. Kevin (Garcia) is working with midfielders that aren’t used to — he’s not used to having them out there,” Boszor said. “Kevin ran the midfield well, excellent even, today.
“Our forwards played smart, were out there talking and communicating and getting where they needed to get. Positioning is still a small concern, but if that’s the only thing we have to work on, man.”
Andie Menijvar and Auner Ramirez each tallied a hat trick, while Garcia added a goal and an assist. Menjivar opened the scoring in the third minute for the Vikings (13-2), beating McGregor Wade one-on-one after racing in to catch up to a ball and speeding past the defense.
Menijvar gave his team a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute by replicating the same situation — racing onto a ball, speeding past the defense and beating Wade on-on-one.
“Whenever we have a spare moment at practice, or pregame, he’s always doing something — kicking the ball, passing it around, something,” senior defender Logan Manns said. “He’s always trying to get better.”
Added classmate Dominick Hernandez: “He’s only a sophomore and has accomplished so much. I’m excited to see what happens the rest of the season, and the future.”
Hernandez played off Garcia, Juan Mata Pecina, Menjivar, Ramirez and Dennis Tobar as part of a rotating midfield situation most of the contest. He played 56 minutes, his best game total of the season.
“It’s more just being ready, you know? Everyone has to be ready when they’re out there just to give it everything they have,” Hernandez said. “I feel like someone has to bring energy to the field, or the court, or the course. That’s what I try to do whenever I’m out there.”
Ramirez’s first tally was a penalty kick in the 39th minute to put the home team up 3-0 at the half, and North White put two in in a three-minute span as the second half began. Ramirez added his second on a header from a Garcia corner kick, and Garcia ripped a shot from 20 or so yards out that curled into the top right corner of the net for a 5-0 lead in the 46th minute.
Ramirez (61st) and Menjivar (68th) closed out their hat tricks for a 7-0 lead before Boszor made wholesale lineup changes. The only Vikings who played all 80 minutes were goalkeeper Diego Maravilla, the back line of Jason Hernandez, Heber Mendez and Manns, and Garcia.
North White registered 35 shots and 21 shots on goal. It took eight corners kicks. It had possession roughly 80 percent of the time, according to Boszor.
The Vikings have scored at least seven goals nine times this season.
“I was talking with (assistant coach) Gil (Alavarez), ‘This is as dominating performance; this is as dominating as I’ve seen them play all year long,’” Boszor said. “Even when we’ve had games at 8-0, 11-0, I don’t feel like we dominated like we did tonight.”