Dear Editor,
It was a dark and rainy Tuesday night Oct. 27 as I left Indianapolis on US 421 headed north for Monticello. I could see lots on lightning ahead of me as I drove onward in my little straight stick Ford Ranger.
Roughly 20 miles north of Indy, I got into heavy rain and fog — so much so that I messed the US 421 left turn to Frankfort. I corrected that mistake and drove on.
About 10 miles south of Delphi, the rain reduced to just heavy mist. I stopped in Delphi at about 7:30 p.m. and ordered a pizza in Monticello.
However, shortly after leaving Delphi my battery (really my alternator) light come on. My first thought was to pick up the pizza and go to the cottage where I could recharge the battery and get the alternator replaced on Wednesday.
After noticing my headlights dimming, I headed directly for my cottage. The lights got dimmer and dimmer. I made it around the corner of Freeman and Chalmers roads only for my truck to die about 700 feet from the corner headed north on Freeman Road,
Now Freeman Road is pretty flat and my truck is fairly light. It was misting, but I had no choice; I had no lights on a pitch dark night on a road with no berm in a heavy clothes-soaking mist, so I started pushing the truck forward with the object of eventually reaching Pierce Road.
Several cars passed me going both ways, but then a car pulled up behind me and stopped. I wondered who might be in that car. I must have looked like a wet mess, and I figured that straight-stick Ford Rangers aren’t high on carjacker’s shopping list.
To my relief and amazement, two very polite and strong young men emerged from the car and asked if they could help push. As we moved forward they eventually suggested that I drive their car and they would push my truck.
At this point I really felt blessed. We stopped a couple of times to give them a break, but eventually turned the truck onto Pierce Road.
Initially, that road slopes slightly down but then it goes back up and they were definitely wet and partially exhausted. The mist had now turned to rain. By now it was 9 p.m. and the pizza delivery guy showed up (with what was to be by my dinner, and maybe breakfast).
Meanwhile, the two boys called one of their buddies who lived close by and he joined the wet push party. We eventually got the truck to my driveway.
At that point, we stopped and introduced each other. I offered to pay them but they refused. I offered to buy them pizza but they declined.
The only thing I didn’t do was have them turn around so I could see their wings, because they were angels to me.
The two young men explained that one worked on the big windmills and other was starting a auto detailing business; their names were Harley Chrisell and Kolby Kellogg, and the third young man was Owen Wells.
With young men like these guys, American has a bright future.