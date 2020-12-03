Your White County United Way has been actively supporting, promoting and providing essential programs to White County area families and individuals for over 50 years.
Our board of trustees are hands-on volunteers for whom I am truly grateful. Every board member steps up to make a difference in our community, and many of these same volunteers are actively involved in other community/civic organizations.
This year the White County United Way has been working harder than ever to strengthen, support and sustain many of our local social service organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of White County, the White County Council on Aging and the United Council on Opioids, to name a few. Although the procedures had to change, we have continued to offer Coats for Kids, Angel Tree, Reading Junction and limited Kindergarten Camp.
Coats for Kids was held as a drive-through event this year at the Monticello Christian Church and ensured that hundreds of children in our community were able to have a warm coat for the winter.
Many volunteers helped to make this event a great success, and through the generosity of the many businesses and individuals that believe in and support our mission, the White County United Way continues to serve.
We are currently in the midst of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and all Angel tags (over 300 of them) have been claimed by generous and caring people throughout White County. There are many volunteers looking forward to the drop-off and eventual pick-up events that are scheduled within the next two weeks at Zion Bethel Church. We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support for these programs and we thank you!
In addition, this year we successfully applied for a grant through Indiana United Ways, received funds issued in partnership with Lilly Endowment Inc, and have been managing these COVID Relief Funds that are available to White County non-profit organizations, as well as those in Jasper and Pulaski counties.
Through monthly Zoom committee meetings, applications are carefully and thoughtfully reviewed. These funds have been awarded to several non-profit organizations helping to expand/adapt their programming, increase access to services, and support/sustain the organizations throughout the pandemic for the benefit of all residents.
This committee has resulted in wonderful partnerships with social service organizations, philanthropic organizations, and volunteers from our neighboring counties.
With the holiday season upon us, please remember that many families and individuals may be struggling. Your smile, your helping hand, or simply your willingness to listen may lift someone up and make their day brighter.
If you find yourself looking to get involved, please get in touch with the White County United Way. We are all in this together — and together we can make a difference.