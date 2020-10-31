Upcoming events
Nov. 2: Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 3: 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 4: Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Nov. 11: Extension Office Closed, Veterans Day Holiday
Nov. 18: Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
As we begin to start having 4-H Club meetings again, please be aware that there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place. These restrictions include wearing face coverings at meetings, using hand sanitizer, and frequent sanitation of surfaces. In order for us to continue having meetings, we all must be respectful of these guidelines.
The Purdue Extension Office-White County would like to invite the community to the annual White County Extension Advisory Council meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the White County 4-H Building, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
Additionally, Extension staff will be presenting highlights from programming activity from the past year. There will also be a keynote speaker: Dr. Casey Mull, program leader for the Indiana 4-H program. He will be sharing some accomplishments from the past year, as well as his vision for the future of the Indiana 4-H program! Please RSVP to this event by calling the Extension Office at 219-984-5115.
Spotlight on 4-H
Roses are red, violets are blue, the Floriculture project is perfect for you!
4-H members can explore the wonderful world of plants and flowers through this project. Flowers displayed can be from your own garden, purchased, or made from silk/artificial materials.
Projects can be a flower arrangement, terrarium, or even a house plant or dried herb product.
If youth are interested in learning about floriculture, but choose not to exhibit an arrangement, they can instead choose to make a poster or notebook about various topics such as explore and explain seed germination, describe how you planned or designed your garden, describe an experiment you did, and explore and explain how to start a business related to the floral industry.
Posters should “tell a story” to the audience.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.